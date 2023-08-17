2023 Iriji Mbaise: Imo ADP Guber Candidate, Kachi Nwoga Lauds His People On Unity

•Assures Good Governance If Elected

The rich cultural heritage of the Mbaise nation, a clan in Imo State, which is the yearly new yam festival at every August 15th has come and gone for this year, 2023 with the governorship Candidate of the Action Democratic Party, ADP, Dr. Kachi Nwoga commending his kinsmen for upholding the unity of purpose that had existed for decades.

Aside being a Bonafide Son of Mbaise land, Dr. Kachi Nwoga holds the ADP flag for November 11, 2023 Imo guber election.

Taking active part in the celebration, the frontline guber candidate congratulated all Mbaise sons and daughters for the 2023 festivity which held at the Aboh Mbaise stadium.

Dr.Nwoga, who appraised his Mbaise people described them as one big formidable tribe filled with great love for one another.

He described the celebration of new yam festival in Igbo land as an annual ceremony where they gather together to thank God Almighty for the harvest of their farm produce especially new yam.

According to him, “It is an annual occasion which culturally bonds individual Igbo communities together as essentially people with love, unity and progress;

“Our own Iri-ji as a National Cultural festival recognized in Nigeria and outside the shores of the country;

“It symbolizes the conclusion of a harvest and the beginning of the next work cycle of a particular year in Igbo tradition”, Dr.Kachi stated.

Chief Nwoga, who is a custodian of culture with the Chieftaincy title of Eze Ji, (King of Yam), moreso appreciated all and sundry from far and near that honoured their 2023 Iri-ji Mbaise’ invitation.

As an ADP guber candidate, he thanked his fellow contestants for the upcoming polls, all members of the National, State and Ward Executive Councils of all the Political Parties especially across the 27 LGA’s for their solidarity.

Further extending his pleasantries, Dr. Nwoga thanked the leaders of Support Groups, Civil Society Organizations, Imo indigenes and Non-indigenes alike, Trade Unions, Person’s Living With Disability, Youths and Women Groups, Friends and Associates for their immense supports

Dr.Nwoga in his assertions didn’t mince words as he expressed optimism of victory in the forthcoming guber election.

While revealing his leadership blueprints, Dr. Nwoga, seized the opportunity to assure that the tourism potentials of Imo State which has been left untapped for so many years shall be brought to life, when elected to serve as Imo Governor.

Imo ADP Guber Standard bearer also promised to offer job opportunities to more than 43% unemployed youths who are languishing on the streets through a people oriented programmes and policies, even as he prayed through his leadership mantra of “Ka’nyi Hazie Imo, Ka Chineke Za’Imo Ekpere”.

In his words, “I want to assure the people of Imo State, that when given the mandate in this Guber opportunity that I am seeking for, I shall revive the economy of the state and make millions of Imolites happy through job creation, massive industrial revolution, provision of effective security and protection of lives and properties of the masses shall be my uttermost priority”.

“Vote me into power as your Governor, I shall never disappoint you”, Dr.Kachi Nwoga appealed to Ndi-Imo.