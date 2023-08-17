Chizzy Ahubelem Gifts APC Sienna Bus, As Isiala Mbano Youths Endorses  Uzodimma’s 2nd  Tenure

By Onyekachi Eze

Apparently satisfied with the achievements of the APC led administration in Imo State, a progressive mind from Isiala Mbano LGA of the State, Engr. Chizitere Ahubelem has donated a sienna vehicle to the Youth wing of the party in Isiala Mbano care of the LGA youth Leader.

He made the presentation yesterday, August 16, 2023 at the State Party’s Secretariat along Okigwe Road, Owerri.

The branded vehicle with the inscription, “Isiala Mbano Youths supports, endorses the second tenure of Governor Hope Uzodimma” was presented before the APC State Organizing Secretary, Hon Iyke Umeh, the State Woman Leader, Hon Mrs. Ifeoma Ndukwu at the instance of the State Chairman, Sir MacDonald Ebere.

Isiala Mbano LGA APC Party Chairman, Sir Onyeoma CY Obichendu in his affirmation statement asserted that the youths have unanimously agreed for Governor Hope Uzodinma to be returned for the continuation of the good works in Imo.

Recalling that the endorsement movement by the youths started long ago, Onyeoma CY maintained, “In November 11, there won’t be another candidate in Isiala Mbano except Governor Uzodimma and the APC”.

The elated youth Leader, Chukwuemeka Chikere who was handed the sienna car key thanked the donor, Chizitere Ahubelem for all he has done for the unity and victory of APC.

Chukwuemeka highlighted that before now, Engr. Ahubelem had sponsored unity football tournament and ward tour. The youth leader however reassured that Uzodimma’s victory in Isiala Mbano is already secured.

Receiving the mammoth crowd at the party Secretariat, Hon. Iyke Umeh expressed delight for witnessing the day, adding that with all the good moves, APC is already cruising to victory.

Umeh said, “It seems Isiala Mbano youths are pace setters among APC youths and for anything that concerns delivering our Governor in the upcoming re-election”.

Also, he challenged them to match words with action and never to allow other party to take over the LGA. To this end, he asked them to always remember the roads infrastructure, the Ekemele road which has made going to Mbano an easy ride.

“Onbehalf of the State Chairman, Sir MacDonald Ebere Ph.D., I thank Chizzy for doing great things”.

In his address, Engr. Chizitere Ahubelem said,

“It is a thing of joy to see my fellow youths gather together for a worthy course that has capacity to change the course of the destiny of a people for good.

“Governor Hope Uzodimma as Governor of Imo State has done alot not only for Imo State, but for the people of Okigwe Zone and Isiala Mbano specifically to deserve our support and endorsement for a second tenure. For instance, the reconstruction of Owerri to Okigwe Road which is about 56km long with solar power street lights is a glaring example. Amaraku Junction has now received a facelift and it is no longer a death trap as it used to be for years?

“Also the appointment of our worthy brothers and sisters to positions of authority is another testament of his love for the people of Isiala Mbano.

For instance, myself speaking to you, I’m a strong voice in this government doing a lot to promote this government. As you all know, I’m one of the most celebrated social media influencers in Southeast Nigeria. I have in that capacity supported with huge financially donations several programs that have helped to promote the Shared Property Government of Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma especially in the area of Youths and students.

I was appointed the state coordinator of APC Youth and Student Council which is

the apex youth and student movement within the hierarchy of APC nationwide”.

He continued, “I have been able to use my wealth of experience and influence to reduce drastically the unnecessary social media posts targeted against our Governor. I have in collaboration with the SA Youth Affairs, SSA Students Affairs, the Isiala Mbano APC Youth leader, comrade Chukwukere Chikere, who happens to be a major stakeholder of NANS in Imo State and a host of other persons to ensure that all the tertiary institutions in Imo State have SUG officials from the President to the least official who are genuinely loyal to this government. I also sponsored the just concluded football tournament for the youths of Isiala Mbano tagged, “Governor’s Cup”. Even this rally I’m at the center of it to ensure its realization.

“All these cost me several millions of naira, however I do them with gladness of heart because our Governor Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma deserves our sincerest and most genuine support which the Isiala Mbano youths are demonstrating today through this rally.

“I want to assure all Isiala Mbano youths that a genuine support for Onwa Oyoko is a worthy support that will never go unrewarded by God and man. Onwa Oyoko is God sent Governor to Imo State and we are privileged to be part of the agenda of God for Imo State. So congratulate you all assuring you that victory for Onwa Oyoko come November 11th is 100% sure.

“Therefore, in line with my committed resolve to continue supporting and promoting any activity that is geared towards putting Isiala Mbano in the limelight of political development. I hereby donate a Toyota Sienna vehicle to the APC Youth Leader as one of my numerous contributions in support for the reelection of His Excellency, Sen. Hope Uzodimma”.

At the Government House Owerri, the Deputy Chief Of Staff Operations, Barr. Emeka Agbo who addressed them was full of joy on the solidarity towards Governor Uzodimma’s second term bid by Isiala Mbano Youths.

Agbo opined, “Even if the governor did not give them cash, he has given them easy access to their hometown by constructing the long abandoned Okigwe/Añara/Amaraku/Ekemele road. Governor Uzodimma has done what most people could not do”.

Barr. Emeka Agbo seized the opportunity to commend Chizitere for all he is doing for the APC and for the governor’s second term.