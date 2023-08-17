Uzodimma Sponsors Four Imo Youths On United Nations SDGs Summit In Zambia

•As Uwakwe Leads Nigeria Delegation

By Onyekachi Eze

In a firm belief that youths are leaders of tomorrow, the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has continued to demonstrate this assertion by his recent action of sponsoring four Imo State youths to far away Zambia in a 5-day United Nations summit.

This was in continuation of the governor’s numerous youth enhancing programs of the 3R administration in Imo State.

To further exemplify his resilience in youth’s emancipation, the Imo governor sponsored four youths for the 5th African Youth SDGs Summit holding in Lusaka Zambia.

The youths led by the Special Adviser to Imo State Government on Youth Affairs, Hon Eric Uwakwe JP left on Sunday, August 13, 2023.

Uwakwe was bided to deliver a speech at the event yesterday, on the theme, “Youths Participation in politics”.

Trumpeta Correspondent was informed that Uwakwe’s speech presentation would come immediately after President Hakainde Hichilema’s keynote address, the President, Republic of Zambia.

Worthy of note is that Eric Uwakwe led the team representing Nigeria delegation to the summit on Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs.

Other thematic areas of the conference boarders on youth Innovation, Technology and Job Creation/Enterprise Development; meaningful youth participation in Governance and Decision-Making Spaces; inequality, human Rights, Adolescents and Youth Health; Humanitarian response to crisis, climate change and emergency preparedness and SDGs Coordination, Data and Partnership for SDGs Financing in Africa.

In a telephone interactive session with Trumpeta, Hon Eric Uwakwe thanked Governor Hope Uzodimma for his undying love towards youths development.

He disclosed that since January 2020 Uzodimma came on board, he has given youths a sense of belonging via total inclusion in the programme and policies of the State.

Adding that such kind gestures eluded Imo youths in the past.

However, Uwakwe maintained that the knowledge garnered in the summit will be duly implemented for the overall well-being and welfare of Imo youths and the State at large.

In a related development, he called for Imolites to consider the re-election of Governor Hope Uzodinma a priority come November 11, 2023.

In his words, the governor has not only impacted positively in human capital development, but has also done marvellously well on infrastructure and security of lives and property.