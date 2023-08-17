Imo Guber: Why I Will Support Gov Uzodimma’s Re-Election -Says Chizoba Iheka

By Stevenie Michaels

Barr, Chizoba Iheka has reiterated his commitment to the growth and success of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress APC, in Imo state

He said being a strong and committed party man, he would work to ensure the victory of the party’s governorship candidate in Imo state, in the person of Senator Hope Uzodimma.

Barr Chizoba maintained that his support for Uzodimma’s governorship second term re-election is based on his loyalty and allegiance to good governance and the party.

He said, “I am a committed member of the party in Imo state and would always work for the progress of the party,” he said.

Ex PDP chieftain, Barr Chizoba Iheka has commended the governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma for construction of Owerri-Okigwe, Orlu-Owerri and other economic roads in the state.

The attorney also revealed that notable achievements scored in Hope Uzodimma’s led shared prosperity administration is one of the reasons he joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Iheka who commended Uzodimma’s Developmental strides in Imo, added that the governor have been wrongly blackmailed by opposition politicians in the state whom according to him uses insecurity for political Campaign strategy to deceive Imo electorates.

He also revealed that construction of Owerri-Okigwe by the APC led administration of Senator Uzodimma amongst other projects he has accomplished in Imo State, have guaranteed Uzodimma chances to return for second term.

Former PDP chieftain also recalled ugly experience during his school days in Abia State University, when Okigwe-owerri road was known as a dead trap for motorists who operates From Umuahia to Owerri and other neighboring States.

He also faulted insinuation from Opposition party members who according to him speculate that Imo state is not secured anymore.

Hear him; there is no insecurity in Imo, rather some people are causing artificial panics to blackmail the governor of the State.

“If you go to Okigwe and Orlu zone people are going about their businesses. It’s only few persons who try to cause panic in the name of insecurity.

“Okigwe Road is well constructed by the Governor; I would remember during my school days when we experience a lot of criminal operations along that Okigwe-Owerri road, today it now a history. Governor Uzodimma have made it dual carriage and no kidnapper nor criminal will have the courage to block vehicles operating within that axis again.”

Attorney Iheka who also pleaded support for Governor Hope Uzodimma’s re-election revealed that Imo jailbreak of 2021 is one of the causes of insecurity in the State. Adding that it is a national issue, therefore the Governor should not be blamed.

Iheka added that as a former member of the opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he was among those who criticized the Imo Governor when he introduced free shuttle buses for civil servants in the state.

He stated that the shuttle have served successfully beyond expectation of those who never believed in Uzodimma’s shared prosperity ideology.

“Today Civil Servants in Imo State enjoys Free rides to work. This is something most opposition critics in the state never believed that it is achievable.

“When I was in the PDP we thought that the project by the Governor cannot be sustained but today reverse is the case. Workers in the state are enjoying Free ride, and their salaries are paid as at when due. I must commend the Governor for being transparent in his administration.” Iheka revealed.

Mgbidi born legal giant further disclosed that he left PDP because the party lacks transparency; he noted that he is a supporter of Good governance, having left PDP to APC to support Uzodimma whom he scored his administration in Imo high.

Addressing newsmen in his Law Chamber, located along Okigwe road in Owerri, barrister Iheka said that Uzodimma’s re-election is assured, urging well-meaning imolites to join in the campaign.