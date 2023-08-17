UZODIMMA APPOINTS LOVE INEH CHAIRMAN IMO STATE MASS HOUSING COMMITTEE FOR UMUOMA NEKEDE, ANARA, MGBIDI 

Governor Hope Uzodimma has appointed the Commissioner for Housing in the State, Lady Love Ineh Committee Chairman for the Imo State Mass Housing Scheme at Umuoma Nekede, Anara and Mgbidi Communities.

According to the appointment Letter, the Committee is expected to fast track the immediate realization of Imo State Mass Housing Scheme in-line with Shared Prosperity Government Mantra.

It is also important to state that, It is on record that there is existing Court Order, dated 13th July, 2023 where Justice C.N. Okereke J. of the High Court of Owerri Judicial Division, ordered that the Memorandum of Understanding entered by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development and Umuoma Nekede Community is valid, subsisting and must not be interfered with by anybody.

While Speaking to Journalists, Lady Love Ineh commended Governor Hope Uzodimma for having the collective interest of Imolites at Heart, pointing out that Imo State Mass Housing project after completion in the zones of the State will create new Cities and boost the economy of the State.

Lady Ineh who expressed confidence over the caliber of the members of the committee, however appealed to Imo people to re elect Governor Hope Uzodimma come November 11th to enable him complete all his laudable and people oriented projects in the State.

Other members of the Committee include, the Commissioner for Lands Survey and Physical Planning, Hon Noble Atulegwu, member, the General Manager of Imo State Housing Corporation, Barr Chinedu Mbakwe Obi, Member, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Projects, Member, and the Special Adviser to the Governor on private Partnership infrastructure, member and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Housing, Member/ Secretary of the committee.