Fuel Subsidy: FG Announces N5bn Palliatives For Each State, FCT

The Federal Government has announced N5 billion palliative to each state of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to cushion the impact of the removal of the petrol subsidy.

The Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, disclosed this during an interactive session with State House correspondents in Abuja on Thursday after the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting.

The NEC meeting was chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima on Thursday.

As part of its efforts to alleviate the harsh realities of fuel subsidy removal, the Federal Government has approved N5 billion for each of the 36 States for the procurement of food items.

This was disclosed to journalists on Thursday after the month’s National Economic Council (NEC) meeting presided over by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Borno Governor Babagana Zulum explained that it was part of measures to bring temporary solutions to the high cost of living caused by the subsidy removal.

He said the States are to purchase 100,000 bags of rice and beans among other items, adding that each of the States is also to receive five trucks of rice.

He also said the NEC agreed that the frontier States bordering the Niger Republic are to be assisted with more palliative materials than others, considering the influx of refugees into their domains from the beleaguered neighbouring country.