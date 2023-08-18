Weeks After Reconstitution, ISIEC Yet To Fix Date For LGA Elections

There is no end to the “waiting game” aspirants interested in contesting the local government area elections in Imo State are involved in at the moment as they are yet to be notified of date for the polls.

After much hue and cry about the “promise and fail” approach of the Imo State Government under Governor Hope Uzodimma to the conduct of the LGA Elections, the Imo State Independent Electoral Commission, ISIEC, was reconstituted a month ago for the purpose.

Irrespective of the reconstitution of the Committee with a Chairman and members with a charge by the Governor to quickly fix a date for the conduct,. Trumpeta can reveal that there is no date yet as aspirants are still in limbo.

Moments Uzodimma was sworn in as governor in 2020, he quickly raised ISIEC members for the conduct of the election. With few months to the conduct of governorship election to mark the end of his first tenure, elections have not only failed to hold but aspirants who have been warming up since three years ago are still in confusion concerning date.

Trumpeta learnt that meetings have been held by the new ISIEC board but a probable date for the elections not yet pronounced.