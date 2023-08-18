Imo Broadcaster, Nonsonkwa To Remain In Detention Till November, As Courts Go On Vacation

Mr. Chinonso Uba, popularly known as Nonsokwa, a radio broadcaster in Imo State, has been arraigned by the Nigeria Police Force before a Federal High Court, Abuja on two counts bordering on insulting Governor Hope Uzodinma and ex Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokubo

Uba was arrested in Owerri on July 27, 2023, and has been detained at the Police Force Headquarters, Abuja.

He has been in detention for three weeks

The police in charge No: FHC/ABJ/CR/367/2023 between Inspector General of Police Vs Chinonso Uba told the court that Uba’s offence contravenes the Cyber Crime Prohibition Act.

According to reports, when the charge was read to the accused radio journalist, he pleaded not guilty.

The charges read: “Count One: That you CHINONSO UBA ‘m’ of on or about the 24th day of June 2023 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court intentionally sent a message by means of computer and social media networks such as Facebook etc, made a video accusing Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State and Asari Dokubo killed 100 (hundred) of Imo Youth and also burning houses in Imo State, with the intention of instigating Imo State people and Igbo Tribe worldwide against the Governor knowing the said information to be false and with intent to cause annoyance inconvenience, danger, obstruction, insult, injury, criminal intimidation, enmity, hatred, ill will or needless anxiety to him and thereby committed an offence contrary and punishable under Section 24 (1) (B) Cyber Crime Prohibition Act.

“Count two: That you CHINONSO UBA ‘m’ of on or about the 24th day of June 2023 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, knowingly and intentionally made and transmitted a video via your Facebook social media handle and or any communication through a computer system or network with the intention to bully, threaten or harass the Governor of Imo State Hope Uzodinma, that he and Asari Dokubo killed 100 (Hundred) of Imo Youth and also burned their houses with the intention of instigating the youth against him and such communication places him in fear of death, violence or bodily harm to him and members of his family and thereby committed an offence contrary to 24 (2) (A) and punishable under Section 24 (2) (C) of the Cyber Crime Prohibition Act.”

Meanwhile, the vacation judge reportedly denied NonsoNkwa bail and ordered that he should remain in police custody till September when the court would resume.

The judge said NonsoNkwa would at the time be arraigned in a proper court since his case was not an urgent one.