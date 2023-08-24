Imo Guber: Peter Obi Assures  LP Victory In  Imo

Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP, has boasted that his party will win the November 11 governorship election in Imo State, saying that the party is known for performance and excellence.

Obi spoke in Owerri, the State capital, on Tuesday, during the flag off of the party’s gubernatorial campaign.

The former Anambra State governor stated that the people of Abia State now have hope and are witnessing good governance because a “first-class brain” who knows what he is doing is now the governor of the State.

He described the LP governorship candidate, Athan Achonu, as the only candidate of the party in Imo State, and Julius Abure, as the only duly recognized and authentic national chairman of the party, describing the process that produced Achonu as the party’s governorship candidate as credible.

“LP wants to change Nigeria. We are asking Nigeria for the opportunity. Give us a chance in Nigeria, there will be change. In Abia State today, there is hope that is what is called governance.

“We want Nigeria to have leaders that will do what they preach. We know what it takes to change Nigeria. That is why we are here. We know what it takes to change Imo,” he said.