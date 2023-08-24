Security Personnel Foil Alleged IPOB Attack In Imo

Troops of the Nigerian army have killed a suspected member of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and arrested two others who attempted to attack soldiers in Imo State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The army spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday night, said the incident happened at the army’s Forward Operating Base in Ukwuorji along Owerri – Onitsha Expressway in the state.

“The irredentist fighters attempted the attack on the troops on 20 August 2023, but met their waterloo, when they came under the superior firepower of the vigilant troops. The troops neutralised one of the fighters, while two others were arrested, as others fled,” Mr Nwachukwu, a brigadier-general, said.

One vehicle, a mobile phone, a machete, nine empty cases of expended 7.62 mm special ammunition and one empty case of expended 12.7mm ammunition were recovered from the separatists, according to the army.