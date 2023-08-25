Imo SA On Youths, Uwakwe On The Move, Bags SDG Youth Ambassador For Africa Award

By Onyekachi Eze

Dedication and diligence to duty has continued to earn the young vibrant Adviser to the Imo State Governor on Youth Affairs, Hon. Eric Uwakwe JP., more accolades and honours, with the latest award from the United Nations on SDGs.

Uwakwe serves the administration of Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State as the Special Adviser on Youth Affairs.

As part of events that heralded the 5th African Youth SDGs Summit held in Lusaka Zambia, as organized by the United Nations, Uwakwe was elevated as the year’s Sustainable Development Goals Youth Ambassador For Africa Award.

The 4-day summit which had the presence of the Zambian President afforded Imo born Uwakwe the opportunity to deliver a keynote speech on the theme, “Youths Participation in politics”.

Uwakwe led the Nigerian delegation to the summit, in company of other three Imo State youths.

Other thematic areas dissected at the seminar include; Youth Innovation, Technology and Job Creation/Enterprise Development; Meaningful Youth participation in Governance and Decision-Making Spaces; inequality, human Rights, Adolescents and Youth Health; Humanitarian response to crisis, climate change and emergency preparedness and SDGs Coordination, Data and Partnership for SDGs Financing in Africa.

Crowning Hon Eric Uwakwe, he was described as an ardent youth emancipator whose undying love for the progress and success of the youths across Africa is unquantifiable.

It was further disclosed that the Award as the 2023 SDG Youth Ambassador For Africa came to fore following his numerous contributions to Youths development, impact assessment and goals.

The electrifying paper presentation, active participation to affairs of the young Progressives may have also played a vital role to his recognition in far away Zambia, through the United Nations on SDGs.

Acknowledging the Award, Hon. Uwakwe gave God praises for good health and Grace.

In a special way, he dedicated the Award to Governor Hope Uzodimma for watering the plant that has germinated into a purposeful use.

Uwakwe extended more thanks to the Governor for sponsoring him and the other three Imo youths to the Summit which he said the Youths were eluded of such privileges in the past.

To this end, he added that the Award goes also to all Imo State youths for their steadfastness in maintaining peace and tranquility.

He added, “Imo youths are the best anywhere they found themselves. We are peace loving and result oriented youths across the globe. I am so proud of my Imo Youths, and Africa at large. I am more elated that we have a youth friendly Governor who has always carried the youths along in scheme of things since he came onboard in 2020”.

Speaking further, he urged Imolites to continue in their support for governor Hope Uzodimma’s reelection in November 11, 2023, pointing out that a support and second term victory of Governor Uzodimma will not only assure more better protection of lives and property, democracy dividends, but will also ensure more human and infrastructural developments.