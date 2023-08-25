Prof Asinobi Delivers 30th IMSU Inaugural Lecture

By Ambrose Njoku

History was made yesterday, Wednesday August, 23rd at the Imo State University Auditorium, Owerri as Professor Chinagorom Onyemaechi Asinobi joined the ranks of inaugural lecturers with the topic “Improving our knowledge of the conditions of Human Nutrition in Nigeria”. Professor Asinobi is a native of Obazu Mbieri in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State and has become the first inaugural lecturer form the faculty of Health Sciences as well as the first from the Department of Nutrition and Dietetics. She is a professor of Community Nutrition/Public Health Nutrition, Imo State University. Her lecture stressed the importance of having balanced Food nutrients for the maintenance of body balance or stability.“As food nutrients provide nourishment” she stated, having “the right balance of nutrients in their diet” ensures good health for the human body. According to her, “better nutrition is related to improved infant, child and material health, stronger immune systems, safer pregnancy and childbirth, low risk of non-communicable disease and longevity. Healthy children learn better .People with adequate nutrition are more productive and can create opportunities to gradually break the cycle of poverty and hunger…” she declared Prof. Asinobi advised all and sundry this way “If you want to be healthy act and eat healthy because you are what you eat”. Interacting with newsmen after the delivery she expressed fulfillment at her delivery thus “I feel very happy. I give all the glory to God and God alone’” She advocated the establishment of food nutrition policy in Nigeria stressing that every unit of life should have its unit of nutrition. It is not debatable…”.Concluding, she stressed that infants need more while edging persons need not accumulate. Instead they should reduce in small measures. She used the forum to thank colleagues, relations, well- wishers and others for their support in making the event a huge success.