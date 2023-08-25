Nov 11 Election Campaign Kick-Off: LP Flag-Bearer, Athan Achonu Shows Signal Of Victory

By Ambrose Njoku

Labour Party (LP) candidate for the November 11, gubernatorial election in Imo has given a very clear signal that every power of incumbency will slump in the face of issues on the soapbox. Addressing supporters who graced the campaign kick-off at the Kanu Nwankwo Sports Complex behind IMSU after being handed over the Labour Party’s flag by the National Chairman of the party, Barr. Julius Abure, Senator Athan Achonu aka Agu Otu Aka realed out his manifesto thus “After election, there will be no shedding of blood in Imo again even as there will be regular power supply before one year in office. Also, he promised autonomy of the Local Government to usher in elected chairmen who will begin to give attention to rural roads and other infrastructure like “factory, factory factory”, infrastructure, agricultural parks in the Local Government Areas. According to him, hospitals will be functional so that no sick person will travel up to two kilometers to receive medical attention to ensure that citizens will maintain good health noting that hospitals which have been built in the state will be equipped for effective service to the people. On the Imo airport, he disclosed plans to give it truly an international status to make it a hub of cargo shipment covering the region. Agu Otu Aka used the forum to intimate Imolites on the APC administration’s deceit of funding road infrastructure in the state when the true position is that the roads were done through tax credit. He recalled that former President Muhammadu Buhari was tricked to commission an uncompleted Nekede-Ihiagwa road which till date is not receiving attention which’ he said, was a product and manner of APC character of lies and deceit. “I will be the first physically challenged person in Imo to be governor”, he predicted in conclusion. Earlier, the National Leader of Labour Party and the popularly acclaimed winner of the February 11, 2023 presidential election, His Excellency, Peter Gregory Obi informed Nigerians that Barr. Julius Abure remains the authentic National Chairman of the Labour Party and that Senator Athan Achonu was produced through a legal and transparent primary conducted by Governor Alex Oti of Abia State. Much earlier also, Governor Oti had told the crowd of party supporters that the full weight of the Labour Party remains solidly behind Senator Achonu flying the party’s flag .In his address also earlier’ the National Chairman, Barr. Abure urged the Imo electorate to vote Senator Achonu come November 11 gubernatorial election in Imo noting that Nigerians have tried both PDP and APC which have all failed citizens of the country. He described the Labour Party as a family unit carrying in its character symbol of infrastructure, prosperity and progress for the nation. He said “Today, we are here to flag-off our campaign. The only candidate of the Labour Party in Imo State is Senator Athan Achonu. In the next few weeks, Imo will witness integrity and performance among others.