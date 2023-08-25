Imo Guber: Odunzeh Wants  Okorocha, Ihedioha, Araraume, Others To Support His Ambition 

The governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Chief Uche Ben Odunzeh has appealed to prominent Imo State sons and daughters to rally round behind his aspiration for the betterment of Imo State.

Aside calling on Imo State electorates, Odunzeh has sought the endorsement of former Governors of the State Messrs; Senator Rochas Okorocha, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, Chief Ikedi Ohakim and Senator Ifeanyi Araraume to support him.

In a statement made available to media houses yesterday in Owerri, from an outcome of a consultative meeting where he hosted youth leaders from the State, the NNPP Guber flagbearer vowed to right the wrongs witnessed so far in the governance of the State.

He promised to always listen to them and to be a bridge between the youths and the elders.

According to Chief Odunzeh, the former governors should not sit at the fence but should close the gap of effective leadership in the state by passing the batton of leadership to the youths.

Also, he told the youth leaders of his blueprint for the state with the promise of being selfless and to vigorously tackle unemployment and decade of infrastructural deficit.

On their part, the youth leaders who maintained that the 2023 gubernatorial election in the state will not be business as usual, assured the NNPP Candidate whom they described as one of them, of their support, especially as he chose a youth as his running mate.

They expressed optimism that Odunzeh has an edge which other contenders do no have.