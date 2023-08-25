Lemmy Akakem:  Step Down For Uzodinma

.As Charter of Equity Kick Off In Owerri North

An Owerri North political Godfather and leader of the ruling All Progressive Congress APC, Prince Lemmy Akakem has on Thursday 24th August 2023 urged members of the party as well as candidates from different political parties in the State to step down for Governor Hope Uzodinma to complete his second term in office. He gave this advice in his country home, Orji in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State.

According to him the Governor of Imo State, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma has done a lot for the people of the area and therefore should be supported for second term. He outlined some of the benefits derived from Uzodinma’s administration, hoping that more will come when Uzodinma is re-elected.

“Charter of Equity or Zoning has taken effect in Owerri North Local Government and about to be adopted by Imo State, every well meaning politician should support the move as it the way forward” he added.

However, an APC stalwart also a super leader of the party, Ezi Opara Ben Anyanwu further spoke on the essence of the party, pointing out that the meeting is about zoning of political positions in Owerri North, adding that when zoning takes effect in the area, more dividends of democracy will come their way. He applauded the apex leader, Prince Lemmy Akakem for the good work he is doing for the area.

In his own view, another APC stalwart, Honourable Ray Emeana pointed out that the meeting is not only for APC members but members from different political parties in the State, with the essence of supporting Governor Uzodinma’s second term bid. He therefore outlined some giant strides achieved by the Governor and appealed that he should be our elected.

Speaking further Prince Lemmy Akakem hinted that he does not contest election, rather gives support to contestants. He recalled that the Late Governor of the State, Sam Mbakwe, made him Chairman of Imo Sports Club of old Imo State and has won national league for five (5) consecutive times as well as other trophies. He added that after Hope Uzodinma, Owerri Zone will take over. He thanked people in attendance for identifying with him, pledged total support.

According to High Chief Emeka Iheanacho, one of the leaders in Owerri North, the charter of equity is not only a welcome development for Owerri North but Imo State at large. Stating that no one occupies the same position twice.

Other dignitaries who attended the meeting were Honourable Lambert Iwueke who was the former T.C Chairman, Owerri North, Dr Mrs Regina Amadi the women leader, Chief CC Osuji Chairman Old Owerri North LGA, Chief Elvis Anumudu, among others.