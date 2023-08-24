Kanu Motivates Enyimba Ahead Benghazi Second Leg Tie

..Flies Team Back To Base

..As Players, Officials Get Over N3m for Efforts In Libya

Enyimba FC chairman, Kanu “Papilo” Nwankwo has continued his reward approach to sustain the commitment of players and officials.

The FIFA Ambassador on Tuesday while showering praises on the team for their efforts in Libya splashed over Three million Naira (N3m) on the players and officials.

To ensure that the team moved to Aba with ease and be ready for their weekend encounter against Al Ahli Benghazi for the second leg of the first round of the CAF Champions League qualifier, he bought tickets worth about N2.7 million Naira for the team.

Recall that Enyimba began their CAF Champions League campaign over the weekend in Libya against Ahli Benghazi where they narrowly lost 3-4.

They are expected to change the tide in Aba on Sunday and Kanu who was pleased with the team’s fighting spirit decided to motivate them so they can double their efforts to assure victory and passage into the next round.

The People’s Elephant hosts Benghazi Sunday at the Enyimba Int’l Stadium, Aba by 3Pm.

Meanwhile, Enyimba Chairman and FIFA Ambassador, Nwankwo Kanu, was on ground at the Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri to receive members of the Enyimba team who flew in from Lagos on Wednesday morning

Kanu welcomed the players and coaches, commending the team for putting up a good fight against Ahli Benghazi at the Martyrs of Benina Stadium last Sunday.

The former African footballer of the year further assured them of the club’s support and encouraged them to go all out for the spoils in the return fixture at the Enyimba Stadium on Sunday.

The team will focus now on upturning a 3-4 first leg deficit to advance to the next round of the CAF Champions League.