Imo PDP Decamped Officials, Ray Emeana, Maria Mbakwem, Opuruzo, Ejiogu, Others Rewarded With Appointments

The Executive Governor Of Imo State, His Excellency Sen Hope Odidika Uzodimma Has Approved The Appointment Of The Former Imo PDP G-7 Into As Special Advisers In The 3R Administration.

(1) Nze Ray Emeana -Special Adviser/Director-General (DG) Ahiajoku Center.

(2) Chief Martins Ejiogu (Ochendu) – Special Adviser Election Management

(3) Mr Collins Opurozor – Special Adviser Strategic Communication

(4) Comrade GoC Nwadike – Special Adviser Media Engagement

(5) Barr Ndubuisi Mbido – Special Adviser Oil Mineral Producing Area/Community Engagement

(6) Hon (Mrs) Maria Mbakwe – Special Adviser Women Engagement

(7) Barr Josiah Eze – Special Adviser Labour (Education Matters)

He Also Appointed The Following Seventeen (17) People.

(1) Comrade Charles Chilakpu Special Adviser Town Unions

(2) Kelechi Uchenna Herbert Ofor – Special Adviser Peace And Conflict Resolution

(3) Chief Morrison Iwu (Former Pdp Chairman Ngor-Okpala) Special Adviser Environment 2

(4) Chief Chuks Chilaka (Dike Eji Eje Mba) Special Adviser Political 4

(5) Chief Eze Obonna (Papamunchies) Special Adviser Narcotics And Illicit Drugs Monitoring

( 6) Sir Emeka Ihezie – Special Adviser Tourism 2

(7) Hon Obioma Nwamuo – Special Adviser Private Schools

(8) Mrs Fechi Chilaka (Arc Magnus Chilaka Wife) Special Adviser On Alvan Ikoku Federal University Of Education

(9) Dr Perry Njoku – Special Adviser Primary Health Care

(10) Hon Beatrice Nkwo – Special Adviser Grassroots Women Mobilization

(11) Hon Casmir Nneji Okoroafor – Special Adviser Nans Affairs

(12) Chief Blessing Oku – Special Adviser Trade 2

(13) Hon Ugochi Nwogu – Special Adviser Hospitality 2

(14) Hon Simplicius – Special Adviser Voter Education 2

(15) Hon Donald Anyanwu – Special Adviser Ethics 2

(16) Hon Jude Ugwuanya – Special Adviser Investments 2

(17) Hon Timothy Orisakwe – Special Adviser Job Creation 2

Congratulations To All Of Them!