Banks Insurance, Financial Institutions Down Tools, Join NLC Strike

The National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions Employees (NUBIFIE) has directed its members to withdraw services on Tuesday, 5th September, and Wednesday, 6th September in compliance with the warning strike of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

This was disclosed in a letter to all Zonal Council and Domestic Committee organs of the Union on Saturday.

Dated September 2nd and signed by Mohammed I. Sheikh, General Secretary of the Union, the letter reads: “In line with the communique issued after the meeting of National Executive Council (NEC) of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) held on Thursday, 31st August 2023, that all affiliates should direct all its members to commence two days withdrawal of services from Tuesday & Wednesday the 5th & 6th September 2023.

“The directives are imperative to get the needed attention of government and warn it off its newfound love of meddling in the internal affairs of unions rather than address the punishing economic circumstances we find ourselves

“We hereby direct all our organs to comply with this directive by ensuring all our members stay off duty for the two days.

“Your cooperation in this regard will be appreciated.