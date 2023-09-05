MDCAN Protests Kidnap OF Prof Ekanem Philip In Owerri, Demands Her Immediate Release

By Orji Sampson/Onyinyechi Amakaulo

Members of the Medical Doctors Consultant Association of Nigeria,(MDCAN) during the weekend protested against the kidnap of their colleague, Prof Ekanem Philip Ephraim who has been in the kidnapping dane for the past 50 days.

Speaking to journalists in Owerri during the protest, the Chairman of MDCAN in the State, Dr Emdim stated his worries over the high level of kidnapping of medical Doctors in the country and other members of the general public.

He stated his displeasure over the rate of unrest and other social vices that has eaten deep into the country and by so doing causing so much harm for most of the people who fall victims.

The MDCAN Boss used the medium to call on the State and Federal Governments to do the needful in other to ensure that, Prof Ephraim is realized and in good health.

He added that this is the second time she has been kidnapped and has stayed for 50days since she has been in their custody.

He further noted that doctors in Calabar, Cross River State are on strike because of the development, noting that the development has done more harm than good for patients who may be seeking for medical attention in the hospital.

Dr Emdim said that kidnapping of doctors and any other Nigerian are to be discouraged by all members of the public, because it is a big menace to our country.

Responding, the Chief Medical Director of Federal University Teaching Hospital (FUTH), Dr Kingsley I Achigbu consoled the protesting MDCAN Doctors for the kidnap of their colleague, Prof Ephraim.

He also thanked them for not taking laws into their hands and for doing their jobs of saving lives even when some of their colleagues have left to other countries to seek greener pastures.

The CMD however called on relevant authorities to do the needful and make sure that, Prof Ephraim regains her freedom and back to her family.

Highpoint of the protest was special prayers said by the protesting MDCAN members as they displayed their placards with inscriptions such as; “Free our kidnapped member”, “Free our kidnapped colleague”, “All lives matter including Doctors”, “Free Prof Ekanem Philip Ephraim”, among others.