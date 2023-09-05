The D –Day For Nigerians, As Presidential Election Petition Tribunal Delivers Judgement Tomorrow

After two weeks of speculations, the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal has officially announced that the three petitions contesting the proclamation of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 presidential election will be decided on Wednesday, September 6.

The date was verified on Monday by Umar Mohammed Bangari, Chief Registrar of the Court of Appeal.

Everything has been put in order, according to Bangari, , to enable a smooth delivery of the ruling in the three cases.

The petitions are those filed by Abubakar Atiku, the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate; Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s (LP) candidate; and the Allied Peoples Movement’s (APC) candidate.

Bangari noted adequate security has been put in place and that only the invited members of political parties and the general public would be allowed into the courtroom to avoid congestion and security breaches.

Meanwhile, barring any last minute change, the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal will televise its court on September 6, 2023.

This was disclosed by Umar Bangari, the Chief Registrar of the Appeal Court, Abuja division.

Bangari said the decision to televise the final proceedings would promote transparency and openness.

A statement by Bangari reads partly: “In a bid to promote transparency and openness, these judgements will be televised live by interested Television stations for the public to follow.”

Presidential candidates of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, are challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu during the February 14th presidential election at the tribunal.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had declared Tinubu winner of the last presidential election.

However, Atiku and Obi accused INEC of favouring Tinubu and engaging in electoral malpractice that led to the president’s victory.