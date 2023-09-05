Principal Holy Ghost College Lauds Class Of 1987 For Their Support

The Principal of Holy Ghost College Owerri senior section, Rev Fr Dr Samuel Agu has appreciated the class of 1987 Old Boys Association of the school for their kind gesture.

The school administrator stated this while receiving teaching and learning aids donated to the school by the old Boys.

He thanked the class of 87 for the gesture and expressed his gratitude to the different sets of the school and the National Body, revealing that since 2019 he assumed duty as the Principal, that the Old Boys have been the major strength of the school.

Rolling out the achievements of the Old Boys, the principal said “many have been achieved through the Old Boys, beginning from the drainage system, both the street lights, the refectories, the Scotland and London group are taking care of it.The renovation of the hostels, the 86 set has started and 82 wants to key in” The clergyman said.

He thanked the class of 87 for their interest in making sure that the school enjoys good learning environment with corresponding modern facilities.

He appreciated their efforts and assured them that they students will appreciate them too once they come back from holiday through their prayers.

He prayed God to continue to bless them.

Presenting the educational materials to the principal of the school, the President and coordinator of the class, Engr Chibueze Ekeocha, said that their aim was to encourage a modern learning environment with corresponding facilities for the school children of their Alma mater.

He noted that his class is donating 24 pieces of 4×8 metallic whiteboard for all the classes, 10 quality standard tables and chairs to augment the sitting capacity of the staff, 48 magnetic dusters and 48 packet of markers.

Engr Ekeocha disclosed that it is their mini-project as class of 87, revealing that they are in their first phase so that the students can sit appropriately and provide the ambience, adding that his class will later embark on the major project of enhancing the classes.

“We intend to modernize all the classrooms as time goes on. We expect that children should be learning in good environment and sit appropriately in the modern way of studying. We have taken this bold step bearing in mind that the condition has changed, “Ekeocha said.

He applauded the school principal,adding that it is pay back strategy and that everything comes from good leadership.