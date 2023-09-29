Nigeria@63: Speaker Urges Tinubu To Increase Workers’ Salary

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has advised the Federal Government to mitigate the current economic situation in the country by increasing workers salaries.

The Speaker made the call on Thursday at a public lecture to commemorate Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Anniversary, at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja.

He also advised the Federal Government to build on the existing synergy among the different arms of government to provide democratic dividends to Nigerians.

Delivering a lecture on the Tinubu administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda, with the theme, ‘Actualizing the vision of renewed hope for socio-economic development through effective leadership’, a guest speaker, Dr Goke Adegoroye, praised President Bola Tinubu for the steps taken so far in repositioning governance and resetting the economy.

He however, urged the administration to prioritise key aspects of the Renewed Hopa Agenda with a view to ensuring that the impact is felt across different sectors of the economy.

Meanwhile, Vice President, Sen. Kashim Shettima, assured Nigerians that their sacrifices will not be in vain, stating that the promises made by the Tinubu administration would be fulfilled.

He said the administration is committed to building a country where the economic independence of each citizen is guaranteed, and where none of them has to depend on unspecified handouts to earn a living.

“Today, we gather to honour Nigeria’s journey to redefine its destiny. Today, we stand on the precipice of history to reflect upon a nation that has defied the predictions of doomsayers, a nation that has become the metaphor of resilience.

“Over the past 63 years, we have not only survived but thrived because of our collective resolve, our commitment to progress, and the enduring spirit of unity that binds us together from Aba, down through Ogbomosho to Zaria, despite the conspiracies of minor vested interests,” the Vice President said.

According to him, while this anniversary offers Nigeria another opportunity to acknowledge the cross-regional bonds that have kept the country standing as Africa’s most populous nation and largest economy, “we are here to remind ourselves that the future we promised Nigerians isn’t an empty performance for electoral favours”.

The Vice President noted that the future of a great nation is not determined by the occurrence of a socio-economic challenge, but by the intention, sincerity, and innovative ideas of its leaders, and their commitment to implementing them.

He said: “We cannot renew the hope of the nation unless we deliver on our promise to drive food security and eradicate poverty. We cannot foster economic growth and nurture job creation unless we facilitate access to capital, enhance national security, and optimize the business environment for our enterprises.

“We are going to uphold the rule of law and fight corruption to design the Nigeria of our dream. We can’t achieve any of these unless each citizen remains a strategic partner in pursuit of our ultimate national interests.”