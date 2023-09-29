We Have Restored Confidence To Beneficiaries Of Our Housing Estates -Barr Mbakwe

.Bags Imo Editors/Columnist Forum Award

By Orji Sampson

The General Manager of Imo Housing Cooperation, Barr Chinedu Mbakwe Obi has stated that the confidence of beneficiaries of Imo Housing Estates has been restored under his administration.

Barr Mbakwe Obi who made this remark while addressing members of the Imo Editors/Columnist Forum on Wednesday in his office along MCC/Uratta road, Owerri after receiving an award as the most outstanding appointee of the year 2023 under Governor Hope Uzodinma’s administration said the yardstick given to them by His Excellency compelled him to work vigorously on delivering on his job.

“What we have done is to restore back general confidence of the beneficiaries of our Estates.

“There are 17 Estates under our housing cooperation which gives us about 16, 900 allocations over the years.

.”We have successfully kick-started the Governor Hope Uzodinma’s housing policy of building 5,000 houses in the 3 Senatorial Zones of the state.

The Mgbidi Estate is to serve Orlu Zone which will soon be flagged off by His Excellency and there is the Anara Affordable Estate for Okigwe Zone while the Umuoma Nekede Estate is meant for Owerri Zone.

“This move of 5,000 houses in all the three senatorial zones gives a total of 15,000 houses to settle 15,000 households with shelter over their heads.

The GM who thanked the group for investing their time to access activities of the cooperation said the Governor gave the yardstick for operation which he and his staff explored adding that he is truly touched by the award which he noted can only spur him to do more.

He urged the media to work more closely with the cooperation and other agencies of the shared Prosperity administration in other to communicate to the populace of the good works of Sen Hope Uzodinma.

While praising the media for their tireless efforts in doing their job, he equally called for a balance reportage as it could make or mare the image and perception of the people.

He disclosed that he has a proposal on the desk of His Excellency to map out a Media Village in Imo adding that if approved will help to ease that challenges the practitioners and the masses face in accessing information service.

The Ideator Born legal practitioner cum politician further informed that his administration is already working with the Imo NUJ out of the love of his Excellency for the media to capture members of the fourth Estate of the Realm in the Mass Housing Programme of Gov Uzodinma which he noted will commence soon.

He took time to highlight on the gigantic projects and life touching Programmes of the 3R Administration and why Gov Uzodinma needs to be reelected to sustain these True dividends of democracy.

Earlier during the presentation of the award, Mr Ifeanyi Onyekachi, Secretary of the group described Barr Mbakwe as a round peg in round hole and that after accessing his good work and administrative dexterity, the Imo Editors/Columnist Forum deemed him fit for this year’s award as the “Most Outstanding Appointee” of the years 2023.

Other dignitaries who witnessed the event includes; Ideato South SOLAD, Pastor Bede Ikeka, the General Secretary of the Cooperation, Barr (Mrs) Ifeoma Osuji, Head of Estate Department, Arc Uche Dike and members of the Imo Editors/Columnist Forum.