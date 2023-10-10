Tony Chukwu Advices Achonu To Respect Agreement On Governorship Rotation In Imo

..Urges Okigwe Zone To Work For APC

At the Imo State Council of Elders meeting held at the residence of Chief Sir Tony Chukwu, MFR (Onwegi ihe kariri Chineke) in Umeze 1, Ehime Mbano Local Government Area, the host of the massively attended meeting Chief Tony Chukwu advised his brother Senator Athan Achonu ( also known as One Hand General) the candidate of the Labour Party in the state to step down for Governor Hope Uzodinma of APC in the forthcoming Imo Governorship Election scheduled to hold on November 11, 2023.

Chief Chukwu’s advice was predicated on the agreement by Imo Elders to reinstate rotational governorship which clearly stipulates that Imo Governorship position shall rotate among the three zones in the state with Governor Hope Uzodinma as the incumbent being allowed to complete his second term in office.

Chief Chukwu argued that the strict implementation of the agreement has become imperative to entrench peaceful rotation of the Office of the Governor of Imo state as is done in Abia, Anambra, Enugu and Ebonyi States.

According to Chief Chukwu, ” we are all brothers and sisters brought together by God and should live in peace and harmony and must therefore avoid anything that threatens to bring crisis to our dear state. The rotation of the Office of the Governor as developed and endorsed by 411 elders from across the state must be upheld as sacrosanct”

He specifically urged Okigwe people present at the meeting to engage in massive grassroot mobilization for APC so as to deliver a resounding, landslide victory to Governor Hope Uzodinma on November 11 as a clear evidence of total support and strategic partnership with Orlu Zone. He reminded them that Okigwe Zone with only 6 LGA’s cannot produce a Governor on it’s own and would need the active collaboration of Orlu and Owerri zones to achieve that aim. He reiterated the fact that it is the number and percentage of votes from Okigwe Zone that would determine the level of support it will get from Orlu Zone when it is time to seek their support for Office of the Governor after the tenure of Governor Hope Uzodinma.

He opined that Okigwe Zone cannot therefore afford to waste its votes thereby sacrificing its collective interest and future for the ambition and personal interest of an individual with a clearly predictable outcome. He advised Senator Achonu to step down, support Governor Uzodinma’s re-election bid and run after the completion of his tenure.

He concluded by asserting that Governor Hope Uzodinma has more than justified the mandate given to him by his unprecedented service delivery in the state and needs a stronger mandate from the people to continue fighting and delivering for them.

Other leaders and elders who spoke at the meeting took cognisance of the exceptional performance of the Governor in office, his incumbency, his constitutional entitlement to re-election, the imperative/ importance of the rotational consensus and endorsed him for a second term in office urging the Imo electorate to vote massively for him in the November 11, 2023 Governorship election.