“I Will Deliver Oru Nation To Uzodimma, Come November 11 – Barr Iheka

A renowned legal Icon Barr. Chizoba Iheka of Mgbidi in Oru west, has drummed support for the re-election of Governor Hope Uzodimma,

Addressing the journalists in his Okigwe road legal office, on Thursday The 5th October 2023, said Uzodimma deserves re-election because he has done exceedingly well this past 4 years in office, and has made our state proud.

Barr. Chizoba Iheka, while appreciating the Governor for making him one of the coordinators of his campaign organization in Oru nation vowed to give him a victory that will guaranty him another four years to finish and seal his landmark achievements in Imo State Encompassing of human and material resources,

Continuing he said ,what the Governor has done in the state are enough indices for Imo people to re-elect him to continue his good works in Imo because the other candidates lacks the heart that Governor Uzodimma have to contain other contenders.

Further speaking, Barr Iheka said that it’s only Uzodimma that is gender sensitive as well as appreciate the role of women in politics.

Fielding questions from Journalists, the legal Icon from Mgbidi in Oru nation who described the Governor as an exceptional Governor, averred, “Imo State has never had it this good. Despite the insecurity challenge which the State Government has been tackling headlong, everyone will attest that the Governor has done exceptionally well in infrastructural development.

“His Excellency, the Governor has left no stone unturned in putting up solid roads in the state, and is still doing more to ensure it gets to all nooks and crannies of the state.

“This he has extended to other sectors in the state, as our health care centers are up to standard, civil servants paid as at when due, and our youths empowered which the recent one was evident in the Skill Up Imo Programme where the Governor empowered 20000 youths with their kits.