Nov 11 Imo Guber: Why Uzodinma Deserves A Second Term In Office – Mbata

A Chieftain of All Progressive Congress, APC, Imo State chapter, Prince Alex Mbata has sounded it loud and clear that the incumbent Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma deserves a second term in office.

Speaking in Owerri, Mbata who ran for the Owerri Senatorial Seat in the last election under the platform of APC, maintained that he is not speaking because he is a member of APC, but because Uzodinma has performed creditably well. He said even if he (Mbata) were in another political party, he would still have supported Uzodinma, because according to him, truth can never be covered.

He added that apart from Uzodinma’s Humanist approach to governance, which he said makes the Governor know no boundary in delivering dividends of democracy to Imo people, he has shown an uncommon administrative acumen that there is no alternative to Uzodinma in Imo State for now, and therefore he should do another four years as Governor.

The Owerri North born business mogul hinted that every part of Imo State has benefited from Uzodinma’s legacy through massive infrastructural presence never witnessed in the State in the recent past.

He praised Uzodinma for the Orlu-Owerri, Owerri-Okigwe and Owerri-Umuahia roads, adding that these roads have opened the State capital, Owerri to an economic hub in the Southeast.

Prince Mbata maintained that Uzodinma has long reach, which has benefited Imo State with Federal presence in the State with Institutions like the new Teaching Hospital, Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education and others.

He said that apart from all these solid achievements by Uzodinma, there is no person or candidate in the election that can match Uzodinma’s capacity, pedigree and humility which endear him to a majority of Imo people.

Mbata appealed Owerri Zone to vote massively for Uzodinma in the November election, as the zone has benefited immensely in the four years of Uzodinma’s administration.

“Owerri Zone should vote for the Governor, and stand on Charter of Equity, for peaceful rotation of power among the three Zones” he said.