Nkenna Nzeruo Exalts Uzodimma On Commissioning Of General Hospital, Law Courts Edifice

•Reiterates On Gov’s 2nd Term Re-election

•Commends ISOPADEC MD, Charles Orie

By Onyekachi Eze

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has continued to define the precepts of governance in Imo following his lined-up programs, policies and projects.

Considering his mien for excellence and service delivery, the Governor is exalted by Hon. Nkenna John Nzeruo, the Commissioner representing Oru East LGA in the Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ISOPADEC) as Mr. Project under whose four years Imo State has experienced a positive turn around.

Oru East Community was agog on Thursday, October 5, 2023 when the governor commissioned a twenty-bed magnificent general hospital in Omuma, the headquarters of Oru East LGA.

Also commissioned at the same locality was a brand new Customary, Magistrate and High Court buildings.

The general hospital was a completion of the three general hospitals built from the 13% oil derivation funds by the ISOPADEC.

Lately in September 2023, the governor had commissioned that in Umuokanne in the Ohaji-Egbema LGA, same in Oguta LGA, and the recent one in Oru East as oil producing LGAs in Imo State.

Expressing delight over the hospital project, the Oru East ISOPADEC Commissioner, Hon Nzeruo thanked Governor Uzodimma for living up to expectations.

He commended him for matching words with actions as it centers on healthy living of Imolites.

Nzeruo, who represented Oru East State Constituency at the Imo State House of Assembly (8th House) couldn’t hide his joy over the completion of the hospital projects in the aforementioned oil producing Local Governments of the State.

He disclosed that Uzodimma has continued to surmount all the infrastructural deficits that had faced the State in the past.

He made emphasis that same 13% oil derivation funds which were neither seen nor felt by the three oil LGAs since the establishment of ISOPADEC came to live in a couple of three and half years saddle of Uzodimma’s administration.

According to him, it clearly explained how tenacious and accountable the Oru East born Governor could be with public funds.

Hence, charged all and sundry to take cognisance of the leadership potentials in Governor Hope Uzodimma.

In furtherance, Nzeruo recalled that the 3R administration under Governor Uzodimma is leaving no stone unturned in transforming the Oil Producing Areas and the entire State, citing that currently, Primary School projects are under construction and would soon be completed which cuts across almost all the INEC Wards in the three LGAs including some facility renovations, fencing projects in other Wards which some have even been completed under ISOPADEC funding.

He enthused, “I, Hon. Nkenna Nzeruo (ISOPADEC Commissioner) on behalf of Ndi Oru-East, I appreciate His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma for this landmark Hospital project with state-of-the-art facilities in Oru-East through the Board and Management of ISOPADEC.

“Ndi Ohaji-Egbema, Oguta and Oru East (Oil Areas), for the proper use of ISOPADEC funds, let us continue to support the re-election of our brother, our Godsent, Onwa Oyoko.

“Because he has value for human life, hence the hospitals. Fully equipped and serene. With this, the people will have access to good medicare/health at the doorsteps.

“On the Court buildings, there will be even dispensation of justice. The atmosphere is serene, it is no longer leaking roofs or damaged furniture. Thank you, your Excellency. Posterity will be fair on you”.

Nzeruo also tasked the public to safeguard the property jealously against vandals, reminding them that government erected those for their own wellbeing and not individualistic.

Hon. Nkenna Nzeruo seized the opportunity to commend the ISOPADEC Managing Director, Chief Charles Orie for his promptness and for service delivery in line with the governor’s directives.

Other Board Members and the Management of the Commission were thumbed up for ensuring jobs are done without hassles.

Adding that Uzodimma’s hospital, School, Court projects were people oriented, there is need for every Imolite especially the benefiting Communities to reciprocate the kind gestures by ensuring they massively vote for him on November 11, 2023 guber election.

“Governor Hope Uzodimma has shown Imo people that government can be responsive to the needs and plights of the masses, giving him our mandate for a second term is sacrosanct. It is incontestable, there is no compromise in it for the continuation of all these life transforming visions set in motion by our own Onwa Oyoko. Uzo adila mma”.

“I reiterate and maintain on my initial stance that, there is no vacancy in Imo State Douglas House till 2028”.

Commissioning the hospital at Omuma, Governor Hope Uzodimma named it after his late father’s name, “Michael Uzodimma Memorial General Hospital, Omuma”.

In his quest for effective management, the governor handed the Omuma General Hospital over to the Catholic Diocese of Orlu for Management, while that of Ohaji-Egbema was under the Anglican Church, and the one at Oguta under the Management of the Catholic Archdiocese of Owerri.