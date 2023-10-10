Hon. Chief Joseph Chukwuma Ikunna (JCI) @57: A Colossus And Philanthropic Patriot

(Onwanekwueme 1 of Oru)

By Onyekachi Eze

The aphorism that “A Prophet is not recognized in his homestead” may not be said of Honourable Chief Joseph Chukwuma Ikunna JCI, (Onwanekwueme 1 of Oru) as he has continued to enjoy the goodwill of his people.

Ikunna was born into the noble household of the Late Nze Godwin Onyebuchi Ikunna, and Lolo Evangelist Roseline Iheoma Ikunna of Uzinaumu, Mgbidi, of the Oru West Local Government Area, Imo State, on October 8th, 1966.

He is the Founder, Joseph Chukwuma Ikunna Foundation, a non-profit organization that has alleviated the plights of the common man in the society.

Earlier in October 2013 at the All Saints Anglican Church field, Amaifeke, Orlu LGA of the State, JCI Foundation flagged off a week Youth’s empowerment programme for Imo State Youths. The event afforded over one thousand five hundred of them an adequate training on Desktop Publishing Website Designing, and Computer Application.

Not only that, the participants parted homes with brand new laptops with other start-up kits.

Also poised for the creation of job opportunities and in making his Mgbidi town an industrial hub of the State, the JCI Foundation President in June 2014 attracted a group of credible investors, “the Imo State Town Development Association of Lagos (ISTDAL) into Imo State to invest in the Heartland Gateway International Market in Mgbidi, Imo State. This move as at today remains evergreen in the hearts of the people.

Reeling out more of the life touching Philanthropic gestures of the soft spoken Ikunna whose JCI Foundation birthed way back in 2009, he felt the need to give back to the society, hence the empowerment of not less than one thousand women with soft loans, while students enjoyed his yearly academic grants.

He would always say, “These and many more are my little contributions to give back to my immediate community, and for the promotion of humanity”.

He is a seasoned administrator, an industrialist, and International business mogul, who joined politics out of his desires to further enhance the standard of living of humanity.

The erudite scholar since then has been the cynosure of all eyes, especially amongst the present day Nigeria Politicians.

57 years ago ushered in this refined gentleman, a people’s servant Leader with the panache for due process, transparency, and effective service delivery.

Little wonder he was ennobled by his Oru West natives as an exemplary emerging Political Leader with the unquenchable hunger to deliver an uncommon representation in 2014.

Even when it was glaring to that the then political neophyte, Ikunna, who upon his return from the United Kingdom would pull the strong political structures won the State Assembly poll, but was believed to be denied the opportunity by powers that be.

Unrelentlessly, the unsavory experience couldn’t deter him from bringing development to his immediate Uzinaumu when he cited the magnificent industry in the locality.

No fewer than sixty Oru West indigenes and others from across Imo State were gainfully employed by the Christoph-Diamonds industry.

A 100 tonne a day Palm Kernel crushing plant, producing palm kernel oil and palm kernel cake. After a few years, the industry was shut down due to poor electricity supply from the grid, and exorbitant price of diesel.

Chief Joseph Chukwuma Ikunna is a cerebral, an International and Local business mogul, whose chains of businesses extends beyond the shores of Nigeria.

His philanthropy could be likened to St. Theresa of Calcutta’s ideologies of “selfless giving, even from the smallest of your treasure”.

A detribalized fellow, employer of Labour, lover of God and humanity, Chief Joseph Chukwuma Ikunna is a household name.

He is a disciple of good governance with the ideology that the people deserve nothing less than the best.

As Family, Friends and Associates roll out the drums in celebration of this Colossus on his 57th birthday anniversary, he is spurred into engaging more in life transforming visions.

Many Happy Returns, JCI.