Bon Unachukwu, Ex Imo Commissioner Quits Peoples Democratic Party

One of Imo’s finest political leaders and former Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Physical Planning Sir ESV Bon Unachukwu has made his exit out of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Unachukwu, a Real Estate guru was once the Owerri zonal chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party.

His resignation of membership of the Peoples Democratic Party took effect from Monday 9th October, 2023.

In a letter which he personally endorsed dated 8th October, 2023, Sir Bon Unachukwu explained that it was painful for him to arrive at the decision of resigning his membership of the PDP, but however added that the party no longer provides him the desired platform to continue to pursue his political aspirations.

Full text of his resignation letter reads thus:

“In the past six months, I have been reviewing my membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and have recently come to the painful conclusion that the party no longer provides me the desired platform to continue to pursue my political aspirations.

Consequently, I hereby tender my resignation as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of Nigeria with effect from Monday 9th October, 2023.

During my membership from 1999, I had the privilege of serving the party in various enviable positions for which I remain grateful.

I wish the party well in all endeavors especially in her quest for a better Nigeria”.

Though Sir Unachukwu’s next political destination is not yet public but pundits insist that his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party is not too good for Nigeria’s former ruling party, given his large followership and strong grassroots support base especially in his Ikeduru home where held sway as the apex leader of the party.