RIG: We Will Investigate Certificates, Educational Records Of Imo Guber Candidates

Certificates and educational records of all the 17 governorship candidates vying for the November 11, 2023, Imo governorship election would be investigated.

Rescue Imo for Good Governance, RIG, in a statement in Owerri, signed by its coordinator, Rufus Emeagi, and made available to INNONEWS, explained that “it is critical that the educational qualifications and certificates of all the governorship candidates are thoroughly scrutinized”

RIG noted that it is important that all the governorship candidates present their certificates and inform voters of the schools or higher institutions they attended and qualifications they obtained.

“We will deploy our team to investigate the authenticity of the qualifications and certificates of the candidates.

“Any of the candidates with a fake certificate or credentials will be exposed. Those with questionable certificates or educational records should step aside from the contest.

“We will not accept mere claims by candidates of the certificates they obtained or rely on what they gave to INEC, which the Commission posted on its website,” part of its statement stated.

The RIG said the need “to investigate the candidates certificates became imperative to enable the people of Imo State know those who want to sneak to power through the back door”

“Governance is a serious business and we need only those qualified to govern our dear State.

“We need to know the schools those who want lead over 5 million Imolites attended, and if the certificates or credentials they obtained are authentic or not. It’s that simple.

They added that “in view of allegations of certificate forgery levelled against President Bola Tinubu, it is needful to compel all public office seekers, especially the governorship candidates in the forthcoming November 11 Imo governorship election, to have their certificates scrutinized”

The RIG called on the media to organize a public debate for all the candidates to assess their abilities to translate their campaign messages to reality.