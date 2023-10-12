Ripples As Okorocha, Uche Nwosu Show Face For Uzodimma’s 2nd Term Campaign Take Off

The seeming political rivalry between the camp of the former Imo State Governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha and the incumbent, Senator Hope Uzodinma May have been relaxed ahead the November 11, 2023 Governorship election in Imo State.

After Okorocha left office in 2019 and Uzodinma came into Government House, Owerri following the sack of Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha by the Supreme Court, a frosty relationship ensued leading clashes between the present government and the Okorocha family.

The situation persisted until recently when information filtered in that there were talks occasioned by the coming of president Bola Tinubu for a face-mending process.

Even as details of the reported new direction are yet to come to public domain, the flag off of Uzodinma’s Governorship Campaign in Owerri yesterday has opened a new vista in the relationship between the two political gladiators.

At the airport reception for the Alhaji Shetimma, the Vice President, who represented the president and APC party leader, Okorocha was around signaling a far departure of the past where he and allies had shunned events of the party under Uzodinma.

Also present was the son in-law who also contested the 2019 Governorship election.

Their appearance at the airport reception not only raised eyebrows as it was the first time they exchanged pleasantries in the public but also marked a new beginning of relationship where Okorocha and Nwosu identified with the affairs of APC in Imo.

Pictures captured at the scene which Trumpeta indicated that Uzodinma was happy to meet with them at the reception venue and the body language of the Governor and his followers at the reception ground indicated happiness to see the former Governor and son in-la