Two Imo Ministries Fight Dirty Over Asset Sharing

By Okey Alozie

Sharing of assets between Ministries in Imo State is said to have caused rift between Commissioners, Permanent Secretaries and other Stakeholders at the State Secretariat located along Owerri Portharcourt road.

The worst is sharing crisis is between the Ministry of Environment and that of Mine and Solid Minerals.

The two Ministries right now are fighting each other because of operational vehicles and office materials.

Since the creation of the Ministry of Mines and Solid Minerals from the Ministry of Environment peace have not reigned between the two offices.

Right now the crisis is said to have escalculated into a serious war which now made the Commissioners, Perm Secs and other officials of both Ministries to see each other as enemy.

The Productivity in both Ministries has become very low due to the problem at hand.

The Ministry of Solid Minerals is said to have written to Government House on the issue of assets sharing between both Ministries so that peace can reign.

It also requested for submission of input on location of lucrative Industries in Imo State. Return of Toyota Hilux 4×4 Double cabin was also mentioned in the complained to the Government.

Report has it that all the vehicles belonging to NEWMAP of Environment and since NewMAP programe had closed, it became necessary that all the vehicles should be retrieved from the Consultants and be shared between the two Ministries since they are related.

Information revealed that the vehicles are unlawfully seized by individuals and this is now affecting both Ministries.

It was further reported that the two Perm Secs are tackling each other over the property of NewMap. Even the Commissioners are at war over the Assets and Liabilities.

This particular issue is effecting the developmental projects of both Ministries that add value to the State as well as improve revenue.

Source revealed that the Ministry of Mine and Solid Mineral was carved out from Ministry of Environment.

It was formerly known as Ecological Department. While the new Ministry (Mines and Solid Minerals) is lacking operational vehicles, that of Environment is said to be having surplus vehicles and this was the issue that brought quarrel between the two ministries.

It is learnt that the former Commissioner have not returned his official vehicle. Even the consultants have refused to bring back the vehicles assigned to them.

The assets sharing as we gathered will serve as an avenue to save cost for Imo Government.

The State Government led by Senator Hope Uzodinma has not considered it necessary to buy new vehicles for the new Ministries.

Therefore “sharing of assets that belong to old and new Ministries should be done without delay” an expert declared.

We also gathered that the State Government is not happy with what is happening between the two Ministries.