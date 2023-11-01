ALL EYES ON IKENGA JOHNJUDE OKERE, AS SEARCH FOR IMO’S NEXT GOVERNOR GATHERS MOMENTUM

History is about to repeat itself in the upcoming Imo State governorship election in November 11, 2023.

In 2007, a critical section of the Political Stakeholders in Imo was not impressed with the quality of candidates put forward by the two leading political parties in the State at that time and consequently opted for a green horn in the race in the person of Chief Ikedi Ohakim of the relatively unknown Progressive Peoples Party (PPA).

Today, in the buildup to the November 11, 2023 governorship election, the disaffection and outright crisis of confidence in the polity, and the ultimate choice to throw up a new disciplined order, is between the now enlightened voters of Imo State and the corrupt, failed, incompetent and unpopular government of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State.

The frantic and desperate efforts of the incumbent governor to curry the favour of the new occupants of Aso Rock is not unconnected with his realization that Imolites have decided to vote him out and that the search for his replacement has been narrowed to a fresh, politically untainted, well exposed, service oriented and efficient Owerri Zone candidate that has the capacity to clear all the mess in the State, in the person of Ikenga Johnjude Okere, from Ngor Okpala, LGA.

To this end, all sincere polls so far conducted by established opinion moulders point to the direction of Ikenga JohnJude Okere of Accord party and whatever he represents.

Lending credence to this wide and growing consensus by Imolites, a former Governor of the state, Senator Rochas Okorocha, in a recent social function refused to endorse the troubled candidate of the PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu. Okorocha also never backed his fellow APC candidate who doubles as the Governor of the state, Senator Hope Uzodimma.

He, however, averred that Imolites and political Stakeholders were brainstorming and would come up with a fresh and good candidate from Owerri Zone that would replace the incumbent governor on November 11,2023.

Suffice it to say that of all the Governorship candidates of Owerri Zone extraction, Ikenga Okere, the Ngor Okpala born Business Entrepreneur, Leader and Social Crusader, has the most enviable and impeccable even convincing programme on how to transform Imo from a gutter enclave to a great city State. He is head and shoulders above his co contestants in the crucial areas of integrity, vision, compassion, strength of character, transparency and purposeful capacity for good governance.

The common submission among friends, admirers, political Experts are high that the political drama of 2007 is about to repeat itself again in 2923.

Vote for JohnJude Okere for the Security of life and property in Imo State, and development in the various sectors of Imo.

Vote ACCORD party.