SHOWDOWN IN IMO PDP: CRITICAL STAKEHOLDERS WARN SAMDADDY

. ON ALLEGED HARASSMENT ON UGWU

The Imo PDP Critical Stakeholders has sent a strongly worded warning to the Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate for the November 11, 2023 election in Imo state, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, (also known as Samdaddy) on his alleged plots and moves against the chairman of the party, Engr Charles Ugwu.

In a letter signed by the spokesperson of the group, Comrade Kenneth Chukwuemeka Akunnakwe, and made available to journalists in Owerri, the Stakeholders urged Anyanwu who was a couple of weeks ago sacked from his position as the National Secretary of the party, to desist from actions and inactions which the group considers inimical and repugnant to the state chairman of the party, Engr Ugwu.

According to Akunnakwe, “We have it on a good authority that the PDP candidate, Senator Anyanwu, and his deputy governorship candidate, Dr Jones Onyereri, have found it expedient calling out and harassing the party chairman for nothing sake.

“The reason for this is to intimidate and blackmail the party chairman to do their bidding of performing illegalities and taking unconstitutional actions about PDP and its leadership structure”.

To this end, the Critical Stakeholders called on Anyanwu and Onyerieri whose election signature is “SamJones” to effectively concentrate on their campaigns rather than struggling for the structure of the party. This to the group is an unnecessary distraction for an election that is only a fortnight away.

The Stakeholders observed that the unauthorized letter written by persons unqualified to be in the PDP state working committee (SWC) indicates an atmosphere of animosity in a party hoping for electoral victory. According to Comrade Akunnakwe there is no need for the SWC action or meeting at this time where there is already a state campaign Council to handle issues of concern.

The Stakeholders further warned Samdaddy to stay away from any actions that are targeted to wreck the PDP party administration in Imo state or at impugning or tarnishing the image of the state Chairman and the officers of the party.

The group threatened that it will not sit askance and allow this to happen to our cherished PDP. It concluded that constitutionalism and due process must be followed in the party. The seven SWC members who resigned last June must be properly replaced before a legally binding SWC can be convened. You cannot build a quorum on unconfirmed assistants who are not members of the SWC according to the PDP constitution 2017 as amended.