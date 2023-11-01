Relief For Umuguma Road 3 Residents As NDDC Contracts Tochil Engineering Construction For Quality Job Delivery

By Onyekachi Eze

Residents of Imo Housing Estate Road 3, Umuguma, in the Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State, can now have a cause to heave sigh of relief as succour has finally located them.

Information made available to Trumpeta Newspaper revealed that after the last construction on the said road by the Ikedi Ohakim’s led Imo State administration, no repair has been made again thereby subjecting the road users to untold discomfort, especially during rainy season.

Given by the public outcry for government intervention, hence the inclusion of Road 3 Imo Housing Estate, Umuguma among the roads to be repaired by the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

And to handle the project is a famous, engineering giant with its trademark in quality service delivery, the “Tochil Engineering Construction Ltd”.

“Tochil Engineering Construction Ltd” with its office at No 1 Yahaya Gwagwa close, 46 Crescent, 4th Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja, Nigeria, has been awarded the contract for the reconstruction of the deteriorated section of the internal Road 3 Imo Housing Estate, off Afifi Drive, Owerri, in the Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State, Nigeria.

At the flag off event held over the weekend, Friday, October 27, 2023 at the estate gate in Umuguma, faces of the residents of the ‘Area S’ Imo Housing Estate Road 1, 2 and 3 were beamed with laughter and relief.

In his speech, the general Chairman of Road 1,2 and 3, Hon. Barnax Ejiakor commended the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s led Federal Government, as well as Senator Hope Uzodimma of Imo State for hearkening to the plights of the residents.

To the Imo State Government, Hon Barnax thumbed up for Uzodimma for his unique nature, under whose tenure the slummy road would wear a new look through the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

In furtherance, the Chairman expressed delight that the Road will be handled by one of them, a man of class with the penchant for quality job delivery, Ambassador Tochil Nwaneri.

Barnax disclosed that previously, Tochil singlehandedly did some earth-works on the Road, although he said it could have lasted for more years if he had the support of the then government coming to their rescue.

In his testimony about the person of the CEO Tochil Group/Engineering Construction Ltd, Amb. Tochil Nwaneri, Hon. Barnax Ejiakor stated;

“Asides the fact that Tochil happens to be one of us here, Tochil is a good man with a good heart. For these years we have been passing through this, of course we may also recall that this is not the first time he is intervening in making sure that this road is passable, he did some earth work here some years ago, though it wasn’t enough because when you are doing things like this just as a person, it may not come off well.

“Thank God for the government of the day who listened to Tochil through the Federal Government of President Tinubu and the State Government of Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, and heard our plea through Tochil our brother, and this contract is attracted to reconstruct this Road. We are very grateful”.

Hon. Ejiakor however reassured that with Tochil Engineering Construction Ltd handling the project, it won’t be business as usual where contractors abandon the deed of contract and be doing something substandard.

“NDDC does not do substandard jobs, all their jobs are of quality. Having done the feasibility study and knowing the topography of the area, I am pretty sure this will be the best Roads after completion.

“By a thorough asphalting with good drainage system, it will be a long lasting Road. We genuinely believe in Tochil that he will deliver optimally.

“Absolutely, we are very much comfortable with Tochil Engineering Construction, not only that Tochil is a critical stakeholder in this neighborhood, he is part of the geopolity of this area so I have every utmost confidence just like others, that he will do a great job”, Hon Barnax disclosed.

Meanwhile, while commending the appropriate persons for the awarded repair of the said road, Barnax called for periodic roads maintenance.

The elated residents who trooped out to observe the flag-off exercise extended warm appreciation to the facilitators.

They recalled that before the Roads got so bad, they used to enjoying free movement, but it drastically reduced as a result of that especially during rainy season.

Other notable Elders/Excos of the Estate spotted were; Arc. Agoh Chikwendu, Perm Sec Goddy Dike, Hon. Commissioner Tito Esekeme, Prince Peter Anosike (Road 3 Chairman Imo housing Estate, Umuguma), Mr. Uche Ezike (PRO of the Estate), Representatives of Tochil Engineering Construction Ltd messrs; Amb. Emmanuel Emenike, Engr. Emma , and Engr. Chimezie.

The billboards were also mounted at the entrance gates of the aforementioned estate, while work is expected to commence any moment from now.