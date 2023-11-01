PRP Denies Endorsement Of PDP Gubernatorial Candidate In Imo

The secretary of people redemption party PRP comrade martins Ogbonna has denied the purported and fraudulent endorsement of PDP governorship candidate by one Mr Victor Nnadiekwe on 29th October at his Nkwerre country home.

According to him, the fraudulent endorsement by some faceless impostors cannot represent the interest of the party therefore we disassociate ourselves from the endorsement.

Mr Victor Nnadiekwe is not the state chairman of the party or a member of state executive committee therefore has no capacity to represent the party at any level, PDP as party should be able to do a proper investigation before dealing with anybody on behalf of PRP.

Our party is fully prepared to participate in the Imo November 11 gubernatorial election, we are seriously going on with our campaigns from door to door to ensure that PRP emerge victorious in the election.

“We therefore enjoin our party faithfuls to disregard the malicious endorsement which is targeted at misinforming unsuspecting members of the public.

“Our party has a credible candidate for the upcoming gubernatorial election in the person of Hon. Uchenna Ishiodu whom the federal high court recently delivered judgement on his favour.

We are determined to win the forthcoming election in Imo State to further enhance dividends of democracy and good governance, he said.