Imo Guber: Uzodimma’s 2nd Tenure Gets Boost, As “Grow Orlu Project” Adopts Gov

By Onyekachi Eze

Ahead of the forthcoming November 11, 2023 gubernatorial election in Imo State, a foremost and development driven group domiciled in the Orlu Senatorial Zone of the State, the “Grow Orlu Project” has endorsed the re-election ambition of Senator Hope Uzodimma.

This move came nine days to the scheduled guber poll, wherein the Grow Orlu Project collapsed its esteem members numbering over twenty thousand into the second term bid of the APC’s, Hope Uzodimma.

The decision to back the Uzodimma/Chinyere Ekomaru’s aspiration was reached at the Project’s extraordinary meeting held on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at the Heroes Bend Hotel, Owerri.

As convened by the Facilitator/Director General of the Grow Orlu Project, Prince Nixon Okwara, he considered it prime to support Uzodimma win his second tenure, even as he reiterated that Grow Orlu Project in its mission is poised to support any move geared towards the growth and development of the region.

According to Nixon Okwara, Uzodimma’s first tenure has not done badly in the development of Imo State and Orlu Senatorial Zone, hence the adoption.

As part of the resolutions reached at the meeting through a motion moved by Mr. Duru Smart and seconded by Mr. Ikedi Nwauwa, respectively, the decision to endorse Uzodimma was in tandem with the directive of the Senator representing the people of Imo West Senatorial District at the upper Chambers (Senate) of the National Assembly, Senator Osita Izunaso.

Devoid of a dissenting voice or opinion, the Coordinators of the Grow Orlu Project affirmed the governor’s laudable achievements in the zone and therefore pledged to give him their unalloyed support for the race.

In light of this, it was decided that all the Coordinators should return to their respective Local Government Areas and actively mobilize their Wards and booths for the upcoming election.

However, in a mournful stage, the Grow Orlu Project observed a minute of silence in honour of the assassinated General Coordinator of the Group who also held sway as the Oru East representative, the Late Captain Tony Enoch.

Recall that Sir Tony Enoch was murdered on his way from an APC meeting at the Oru East Council headquarters by unknown gunmen shortly after the February 23, 2023 general elections.

Enoch worked as the Oru East Campaign Chairman for the APC Presidential/National/State Assembly elections.

Months after his funeral and in filling the vacant position his demise caused the Grow Orlu Project, Mr. Smart Duru was appointed to assume the position as General Coordinator, while Nworji Azubuike was nominated to serve as the project’s secretary.

In response, Senator Osita Izunaso ably represented by the Director General of Kpakpando Political family, Prince Ford Ozumba emphasized the need for the new leadership to be proactive, humble, and dedicated to the cause.

He commended the Grow Orlu Project DG for his outstanding nature and leadership dexterity, especially by the latest move of the endorsement of Uzodimma, which he described as golden.

The Coordinators in attendance were; Sir Smart Duru (Ideato South LGA), Nworji Azubuike (Njaba LGA), Hon. Chris Ariaga (Ohaji-Egbema LGA), Hon. Ikedi Nwauwa (Oguta LGA), Kenneth Okolieogwo (Oru-West LGA), Nwosu Uche (Nkwerre LGA), Chief Marcel Okereke (Orlu LGA), MC Anthony Ugochukwu (Orsu LGA), Hon. Tony Egwim, Kingsley Ibezimakor (Ideato North LGA), and Alimnu Harry (Nwangele LGA).