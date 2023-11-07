WHY NDI IMO SHOULD RE-ELECT UZODIMMA, SAYS IJEOMAH ARODIOGBU

•AS HE REELS OUT GOVERNOR’S ACHIEVEMENTS IN IMO

Less than five days for the long awaited Imo State governorship election, Governor Hope Uzodimma has further been certified as an unmatched eagle to cruise to victory on the Saturday November 11, 2023.

Uzodimma got the affirmation of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC to flag the Party’s flag in the election.

He is currently on a journey for a second term missionary race for the Imo State Douglas House, Owerri.

In view of the iconic remarks that have greeted Uzodimma’s second term ambition, political pundits have it that Governor Hope Uzodimma’s victory is unabated, a clear sign that the opponents have already seen and became jittery.

Asides the fact that Uzodimma has made an indelible footprints through good governance that has surpassed that of his predecessors, his unfettered show of love to humanity is another bonus to his aspiration.

Joy rented the air in Imo State on January 2020 following the Supreme Court Judgement that declared Uzodimma an authentic winner of the 2019 governorship election.

A joy that could simply be described as organic; same has continued to exist till date thereby affirming the aphorism that “when the righteous is on the throne, the people rejoice”.

In a more robust way of convincing the masses verifiable reasons why Uzodimma deserved a second tenure, the South East National Vice Chairman of the APC, an Imo State son, Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu has rolled out laudable achievements of the Shared Prosperity Government led by Uzodimma.

Notable of the achievements are;

1. ON HUMAN CAPITAL DEVELOPMENT:

a. Imo State Youths Entrepreneurship Workshop.

b. Spice Making Skill Acquisition For Imo Women.

c. Imo Youths Cosmetology, Computer, Fashion and Design Skills Acquisition Program.

d. Empowerment of 15 thousand Imo youths with 250 thousand naira start-up capital

e. Empowerment of 5000 Imo youths with smart android phones for digital economy

f. Skillupimo program that has empowered Imo indigenes with Laptops for start-up.

2. CIVIL SERVICE REFORM:

a. Provision of free public shuttle buses to the civil servants.

b. Establishment of Imo State Civil Service Health Insurance Scheme.

c. Construction of Imo State Civil Servant’s Health Care facility.

d. Provision of cars to Permanent Secretaries and Judges.

e. Establishment of Imo State Data Management Centre.

f. Training and retraining of Civil Servants.

g. Promotion of Civil Servants which was last done in 2013

h. Payment of 13th month salary which has never been done in the history of Imo State.

3. PROMT PAYMENT OF PENSIONS AND GRATUITIES.

4. EDUCATION:

a. Construction of new Imo State Polytechnic Omuma

b. Reconstruction of Imo State University Teaching Hospital, IMSUTH, Orlu

c. 305 School renovations

d. Imo state College of Medicine

e. Construction of Imo State University department of Pharmacy

f. Upgrade of Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education to a University status.

5. HEALTH CARE:

a. 305 Primary Health Care Center renovations

b. Reconstruction of Imo State Specialist Center

c. Construction of Imo State Civil Servant’s Health care facility

d. Establishment of Imo state civil service health insurance scheme

e. COVID 19 Isolation Center

f. 27 Imo State Mobile Clinic

g. Revitalization of Umuguma General Hospital

h. Provision of 27 ambulances

i. Attracted the proposed infection prevention and control centre at IMSUTH to be

built by Seplat

j. Construction of gigantic General Hospitals in the three ISOPADEC Areas of Ohaji-Egbema, Oguta, Oru East LGA s.

6. INFRASTRUCTURE:

a. Construction and reconstruction of 64 roads across Imo state including Orlu/Owerri, Owerri/Okigwe road

b. Reconstruction of Imo state House of Assembly and the state-of-the-art equipping.

c. Construction of Imo state new Exco Hall

d. Reconstruction of Imo State Governor’s lodge

d. Imo State Urban renewal program

e. Construction of balloon technology

7. ECONOMY:

a. Construction of new Eke-Ukwu market

b. Recovery of Imo Standard shoe

c. Establishment of Imo state fashion hub

d. Improve IGR from #500m monthly to #2B

e. Dredging of the Orashi River

f. The vision of making Oguta a Trade Fair zone.

8. SECURITY:

a. Special assistance to victims of insecurity

b. Provision of over 300 security vans

c. Provision of special security vans to NPF

d. Prioritizing the welfare and safety of Imo residents.

9: LEGISLATION:

a. Law to establish the Imo State Micro, Small and Medium Industries Development Agency and other related matters

b. Establishing a Bureau to Coordinate, Supervise and Monitor projects undertaken by Donors/ Development Partners in Imo State and other related matters.

c. Imo State Administration Of Criminal bill No 2 of 2020 (ISACJL, 2020)

d. Imo State Revenue Administration (Amendment) law 2020

e. Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) (VAPP) law

f. Establish the Imo Security Organization to complement the efforts of the Federal Security agencies in the maintenance of law and order.

g. The land Administration and Imo Geographic establishment services.

h. Repealed the law which stops former Governors, their deputies and Speakers and deputies from receiving pensions and gratuities.

i. Licensing and Control of Oil Mills in Imo State

j. Traditional Institutions, Community Government Council and other matters thereof (the law is meant to repeal the draconian Community Government Council (CGC) law.

k. Imo waste management law

l. Rehabilitation of Imo State House of Assembly Complex

10. PUBLIC UTILITY:

a. Revitalization of Otammiri water scheme

b. Installation of over 10,000 street lights across the state

c. Establishment of Imo state emergency call centre

d. Revitalization of Orlu/Issieke/ power line

e. Revitalization of Owerri sub station

f. Rural electrification program

g. Establishment of Imo state waste management and recycling agency

11. RECOVERY:

a. Recovery of Eastern Palm University and its conversion to K.O Mbadiwe University, Ogboko

b. Recovery of 33 oil wells belonging to Imo State

c. Recovery of over 2 hectares of land and other public facilities belonging to the state government

d. Recovery of Imo state advance school of Nursing Orlu

e. Recovery of new market Amakohia

f. Recovery of Royal Spring Palm

12. AGRICULTURE:

a. Rehabilitation of Adapalm

b. Rehabilitation of Acharaubo farm

c. Lunching of one youth one farm project

13. SPORTS:

a. Recovery of Imo State Dan Anyiam Stadium with Bets International Facilities

b. Trophies won by the Heartland Football Club and Queens

c. Four Imo women called up for the Super Falcons at the Women World Cup 2023.

Among other achievements traceable to the 3R administration of Governor Hope Uzodimma.

Powered By Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu

Southeast APC Chairman.