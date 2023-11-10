Shun Sit-At-Home Rumour, Come Out And Vote Iwuanyanwu

The President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu (Aha eji eje mba) has urged Imo people to come out enmass and vote their choice candidate, while appealing to persons issuing the sit at home order to have a rethink. Chief Iwuanyanwu made this assertion while briefing newsmen in Owerri, he said the rumour making the rounds that there will be violence, and killings is not in the character of Igbos, he maintained that Igbos are law abiding, and pathetic citizens, in his words “As the President General of Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo worldwide, I am appealing to Imo people to come out on Saturday Nov 11 2023 and vote their choice candidate, Chief Iwuanyanwu describe Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo as a non partisan Organization, with democracy as their watchword, he expressed his readiness to negotiate with the initiators of the sit at home order, he added that the sit at home has really brought hardship to the common men an women on the street who only depend on their daily income to survive.

Speaking further Chief Iwuanyanwu, said he has tried to make some negotiations as a father despite threats but no avail, while pleading for a round table negotiation, he reminded citizens of the Biafran war which claimed the lives of Igbo youths, he reiterated that “I don’t want Igboland to be plunged in another war” he expressed, he hinted that the clamour for another country has been age long which he said should be done according to constitutional procedures.

On the issue of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s release, Chief Iwuanyanwu said “The joy we have now is MNK our son has spoken through his lawyer that he has hand in the sit at home order” he said.

Chief Iwuanyanwu also seized the platform to urge Igbos to ignore the rumour that Governor Hope Uzodinma held a meeting with President Bola Tinubu to stop the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, he described the rumour as unfounded adding that no such meeting took place, he said. “ I have investigated the rumour and found out that no such meeting between Governor Uzodinma and president Bola Tinubu took place, Governor Uzodinma has been assisting in his release” he said.

Chief Iwuanyanwu also enjoined Igbos to continue in their peaceful disposition, as he made know the plans of Ohaneze Ndi Igbo to make Igbo land, a market hub in Africa through the international market soon to be unveiled in Umuahia.

In a related development, an apex youth group comprising of Ohaneze Ndi Igbo youths, led by the National President Mazi Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu, accompanied by the grand patron, Chief John bosco Onunkwuo, Amb Innocent Nduanya, NANS coordinator Chidi Nzekwe and other youth groups has condemned in totality the assault given to the NLC President Comrade Joe Ajaero, Mazi Okpalaezeukwu reminded citizens that Igbo youths are prepared to ensure a peaceful election come Nov 11 and to ensure there will no delay in the uploading of result, he hinted that his organization as accredited observers, has also set up a control room to ensure the recruited adhoc staff conduct themselves, the Ohanaeze youth body further faulted and condemned the assault on the NLC Chairman Comrade Joe Ajaero, while calling for a rethink on the Nov 14th strike action Mazi Okpalaezeukwu, also notified the public that he is the authentic leader of Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo youths, he said any other person is an imposter and should be arrested.

Mazi Okpalaezeukwu, also commended Imo State Governor Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma, whom he said is working assiduously for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu he called on Igbos, to ignore the of sit at home order, urging the initiators to deist from it to put an end to the security challenges in the South East