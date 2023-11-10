Atulegwu Urges Constituents To Vote Party of Their Choice

By Innocent Osuoha.

With few hours to the November eleventh, 2023, guber elections, a Community leader Sir Noble Abiaso Atulegwu has urged the people of Owerri West to come out en masse tomorrow and seamlessly vote for the party of their choice.

The Community leader gave the advice during a Community forum at Owerri LGA.

In attendance at the forum were Prof Eugene Opara, Sir Fidel Onyeneke, Barr CJ Ihemedu, Mrs Oby Oguzie, Barr GAS Amadi, Chiefs Victor Osuigwe and Uju Okere.

Others were Chiefs Kingsley Eboh, Madoka Ordu, Okechukwu Enyioha, Evangelist Tony Okpe, Chiefs Charles Ohiri, Osinachi Amako, Chukwunyere Amaechi and Ossy Iwunze to mention but a few.

All the attendees spoke with one voice on the need to have a free and fair atmosphere tomorrow Saturday.

They said the forum was not for speech making but to warn people on how to conduct themselves tomorrow.

In an interview, another personality in Owerri west, Engineer Ikenna Elezieanya advised the people to be at the voting venue on time and exercise their rights.

Engineer Elezieanya commended the people for turning out en masse at the venue.

Others who spoke to this Reporter online among them Chief Bethel Nzimako, Chief Jerome Anorue and Engineer Ikenna Anyasodo all affirmed that the people have been sensitized enough.

Speaking on behalf of the youths at the forum, Prince Chigemezu Ejiogu assured that the youths would conduct themselves well on Saturday.

A mother, Mrs Joy Ononogbo advised mothers to warm their grown up male youths to resist every temptation of being used for what she called indecent activities.