Anyanwu Calls On Imo People To Come Out Tomorrow And Vote Massively For A Candidate Of Their Choice

By Nkama Chioma

With just few hours away from the Imo state guber election a two time Local government Chairman of Ikeduru as well as the national secretary of Peoples Democratic Party who incidentally is the governorship candidate of PDP Sen. Samuel Anyanwu recently held a press briefing at the party’s campaign office in Okigwe road.

Speaking to newsmen Anyanwu made it known that he is in the race for good of Imo citizens that all those who rumoured initially that he was not running an election has seen it today that Imo PDP is the party to beat.

Continuing, he said that Imo people are in dire need of a new regime that would tackle all abnormalities bedeviling the state.

Furthering, he hinted that in terms of infrastructure the state is still very much underdeveloped as the roads are in very bad state.

“The 27 LGA Council in Imo is dead and in comatose with some areas under lock and key yet someone is parading himself as being the governor

Over 2,000 Imo sons and daughters have lost their lives in the state,

Sad enough that 2009 was the last time a medical doctor was employed in Imo where we have over 250 Medical doctors but today less than twenty three are existing.

Also, Federal Medical Centre is filled with decomposing corpse, over 800 houses burnt down leaving Imolites in a traumatized condition.

Civil servants are owed not less than 42 months, some declared as ghost workers, our educational standard has drastically fallen, Pensioners subjected to series of verification”

Continuing, Anyanwu stated that the morale of Imolites have been dampened but with him being actively in the race he would change the narratives as he has decided to lead the people with human face and would gladly appreciate criticism

It is no longer news that in the past Four years there has been no peace in Imo thus, making our people in diasporas scared of coming back, traditional rulers have lost their voices but all these would be a thing of the past when I emerge as i am optimistic I am the right choice

Anyanwu stated that his administration would be show all working as he would be as transparent as possible. He mentioned that he won’t indulge in wasting of scarce resources of Imolites by destroying existing structures but would rather improve on the existing ones.

In conclusion he said that he would re- introduce the Imo Road Maintenance Agency,(IROMA.),declare state of emergency on our public primary school so that they could be as equipped as private schools, re-train the teachers and motivate them for better results..