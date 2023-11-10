IPAC Debunks Call For Sack Of Imo REC

The leadership of the Imo State chapter of Inter Party Adversory Council, IPAC, led by Ichie Livy Ekeh has debunked the alleged call for the sack of Imo State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) that was credited to the body.

Ichie Ekeh led executive made the clarification in a press conferences shortly after a meeting of Imo Stakeholders with the leadership of the State Independent Electoral Commission, INEC in Owerri. The Adversory body also debunked an alleged importation of thugs to the meeting.

According to the release which reads in parts “On the issue for Removal of Imo REC and National Commissioner,

IPAC disassociate self purported call for the removal of Imo REC considering the timing and the additional of Nine (9) RECs added to her office for free, far and credible election. We warn any person, group of persons or

Political parties to desist from using the name of IPAC, as advisory Council to create political heat and social unrest in Imo State”

“No Thugs were Imported during the said meeting; Rather it was mere political differences on that issue under discussion, which shouldn’t have called for heated arguments. Nevertheless, it was a very sorry sight”

IPAC also used the press conference to welcome the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Frank Mbah who is deployed to monitor the forthcoming election in Imo, to ensure hitch free process.

Furthermore, the body warns rumour mongers and peddlers of fake news to stay away from IPAC and its name