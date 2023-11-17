Why We Suspended Nation-Wide Strike – NLC

The Organised Labour has explained why it suspended the nationwide indefinite strike that commenced on 14 November.

Emmanuel Ugboaja, General Secretary, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), explained the action in a statement he jointly signed with Nuhu Toro, Secretary General, Trade Union Congress (TUC), on Wednesday in Abuja.

“The NEC in session had a thorough review of the offers presented by the Federal Government through the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu.

“We found the offers credible and decided to reconsider our action,” he said.

It would be recalled that the organized labour earlier met with the NSA and the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong.

“After the meeting, we directed all affiliates and State councils of both the NLC and TUC to demobilise, cease any further escalation of the indefinite strike action.

“We fully resume work tomorrow, Thursday, the 16th day of November, 2023,” he said.

He added that a resolution was reached to suspend the nationwide strike.

According to Mr Ugboaja, the suspension was intended to facilitate further discussions after the federal government had met crucial demands.

“We expect government to address the distressing abduction and brutalisation of the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero, and others.

“These incidents occurred in the hands of the Police and Governor Hope Uzodimma’s thugs in Owerri, in Imo State, on the 1st day of November, 2023,” he recalled.

He noted that an apology was tendered on behalf of the government by the NSA, who promised to coordinate the investigation.

He added that some of the perpetrators had been arrested while others would be fished out and prosecuted.

Mr Ugboaja said that a high-powered investigation was currently being carried out and the leadership of labour centres would be briefed continuously as progress is being made.

He commended all affiliates and state councils for their unwavering commitment and tenacity that made the strike a success.

“Once again, we convey our appreciation for your cooperation, resilience and determination in ensuring the success of the indefinite nationwide strike.

“We encourage you to remain vigilant as we await the fulfilment of the remaining agreements,” he said.