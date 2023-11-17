Nigerian Judicial Service Commission Nominates 22 Justices For Supreme Court

The Federal Judicial Service Commission (FJSC) has nominated 22 justices of the Court of Appeal to the National Judicial Council (NJC) for elevation to the Supreme Court.
According to the FJSC document containing the 22 names and made available to newsmen today Thursday, six of the nominees are from the North-Central region while two nominees each are from the South-West and the South-South.
The South-East region also has six nominees while the North-East has two nominees.
On September 2023 it was reported how the Supreme Court was left with 11 serving justices after the retirement of Justice Amina Augie.
Justice Amina had retired from the bench having reached the mandatory retirement age of 70 and further decreased the number of justices at the apex court to 11.
NOMINATED JUSTICES OF COURT OF APPEAL RECOMMENDED TO THE NJC FOR ELEVATION TO THE SUPREME COURT
(1)SOUTH EAST
Hon Justice Nwaoma Uwa (Abia State)-Priority
Hon Justice Onyekachi Otisi (Abia State) -Reserve
Hon Justice Obande Ogbuinya (Ebonyi State)-Priority
Hon Justice Theresa Orji-Abadua (Imo State)- Reserve
Hon Justice Anthony Ogakwu (Enugu State)-Priority
Hon Justice Chioma Nwosu-lheme (Imo State)-Reserve
(2)SOUTH SOUTH
Hon Justice Moore Adumein (Bayelsa State)-Priority
Hon Justice Biobele Georgewill (Rivers State)-Reserve
(3) SOUTH WEST
Hon Justice Adewale Abiru (Lagos State)-Priority
Hon Justice Olubunmi Oyewole (Osun State)-Reserve
(4)NORTH CENTRAL
Hon Jummai Sankey (Plateau State)-Priority
Hon Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Sirajo (Plateau)-Reserve
Hon Justice Stephen Adah (Kogi State)-Priority
Hon Justice Ridman Maiwada Abdullahi (Nassarawa State) -Reserve
Hon Justice Baba Idris (Niger State)-Priority
Hon Justice Joseph Ikyegh (Benue State)-Reserve
(5)NORTH EAST
Hon Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani (Bauchi State)-Priority
Hon Justice Abubakar Talba (Adamawa State)
(6) NORTH WEST
Hon Justice Muhammad Lawal Shuaibu (Jigawa State)-Priority
Hon Justice Bello Aliyu (Zamfara State) -Reserve
Hon Justice Abubakar Sadiq Umar (Kebbi State)-Priority
Hon Justice Abdullahi Mahmud Bayero (Kano State)-Reserve