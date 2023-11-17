Nigerian Judicial Service Commission Nominates 22 Justices For Supreme Court

The Federal Judicial Service Commission (FJSC) has nominated 22 justices of the Court of Appeal to the National Judicial Council (NJC) for elevation to the Supreme Court.

According to the FJSC document containing the 22 names and made available to newsmen today Thursday, six of the nominees are from the North-Central region while two nominees each are from the South-West and the South-South.

The South-East region also has six nominees while the North-East has two nominees.

On September 2023 it was reported how the Supreme Court was left with 11 serving justices after the retirement of Justice Amina Augie.

Justice Amina had retired from the bench having reached the mandatory retirement age of 70 and further decreased the number of justices at the apex court to 11.

NOMINATED JUSTICES OF COURT OF APPEAL RECOMMENDED TO THE NJC FOR ELEVATION TO THE SUPREME COURT

(1)SOUTH EAST

Hon Justice Nwaoma Uwa (Abia State)-Priority

Hon Justice Onyekachi Otisi (Abia State) -Reserve

Hon Justice Obande Ogbuinya (Ebonyi State)-Priority

Hon Justice Theresa Orji-Abadua (Imo State)- Reserve

Hon Justice Anthony Ogakwu (Enugu State)-Priority

Hon Justice Chioma Nwosu-lheme (Imo State)-Reserve

(2)SOUTH SOUTH

Hon Justice Moore Adumein (Bayelsa State)-Priority

Hon Justice Biobele Georgewill (Rivers State)-Reserve

(3) SOUTH WEST

Hon Justice Adewale Abiru (Lagos State)-Priority

Hon Justice Olubunmi Oyewole (Osun State)-Reserve

(4)NORTH CENTRAL

Hon Jummai Sankey (Plateau State)-Priority

Hon Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Sirajo (Plateau)-Reserve

Hon Justice Stephen Adah (Kogi State)-Priority

Hon Justice Ridman Maiwada Abdullahi (Nassarawa State) -Reserve

Hon Justice Baba Idris (Niger State)-Priority

Hon Justice Joseph Ikyegh (Benue State)-Reserve

(5)NORTH EAST

Hon Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani (Bauchi State)-Priority

Hon Justice Abubakar Talba (Adamawa State)

(6) NORTH WEST

Hon Justice Muhammad Lawal Shuaibu (Jigawa State)-Priority

Hon Justice Bello Aliyu (Zamfara State) -Reserve

Hon Justice Abubakar Sadiq Umar (Kebbi State)-Priority

Hon Justice Abdullahi Mahmud Bayero (Kano State)-Reserve