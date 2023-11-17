New Imo CP Danjuma Assures Office

.Assure Citizens of Safety

Newly deployed Commissioner of Police, Imo State, CP Aboki Danjuma has assured the citizens of the state of effective policing and security.

He said, under his leadership, the Command would remain committed to restoring confidence in police operations and building healthy partnership and relationship with the citizens.

CP Danjuma gave the assurances when he led the top management team, officers and men of the command on a confidence building tour of the state capital, Owerri on Thursday.

He also appreciated the citizens for their ceaseless support and collaboration with the police which according to him, among other things, resulted in the success of the last Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

According to him, “the Imo Police will remain grateful to Imo people for contributing towards addressing issues of security and also for successes recorded prior, during and after the last Saturday’s election.”

He also urged the citizens to go about their daily normal and lawful businesses without any fear of molestation, intimidation and harrasement, as the command, he assured, “is ready and committed to live up to expectations.”

He said, “Today, I want to assure you that you can always count on us, the police for the safety of your lives and properties. Believe me, we will never fail you by the special grace of God.”

“As for my officers and men, I have also charged them on effective service delivery. I have warned them against indulging in any form of corruption and other unlawful practices, as anyone caught on that will be severely dealt with. That I can assure you.”