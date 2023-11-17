Imo Elders Visit Ajaero Over Rift With Uzodimma

To help resolve the current standoff between the Imo state government and the NLC, members of the Imo Elders Council paid the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, a scheduled visit in Abuja.

Following his arrival from Abuja, the Imo State Elders Council Chairman, Cletus Iluomuanya, told journalists in Owerri, the capital of Imo State, that the meeting with Ajaero had gone well.

The Nigeria Labour Congress called off its industrial action on Wednesday evening. The union had embarked on an indefinite strike over the treatment meted out to the union’s leader during its demonstration in Imo state.

Ajaero, who was in Imo two Wednesdays ago, was reported to have been brutalized by the police in connivance with thugs sponsored by the state governor, Hope Uzodimma.

The decision to suspend the industrial action was reached at a joint National Executive Council (NEC) meeting between the leadership of the TUC and NLC after the intervention of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu.

The NEC meeting, which commenced a few minutes past 7 pm lasted for close to one hour during which various affiliates and state chapters reviewed the outcome of the meeting held between the leaders of the organized labour and Ribadu.