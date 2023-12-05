ADC Calls On Gov Uzodimma To Conduct LG Elections In Six Months Or Face Legal, Political Actions

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) is worried on the deliberate political underdevelopment and Leadership suppression and drain orchestrated on the Imo State Youths by Senator Hope Uzodimma and his predecessors. The ADC therefore call on Senator Hope Uzodimma and the All Progressive Congress (APC) led Government of Imo State to properly Fund and mandate the Imo State Independent Electoral Commission (ISIEC) to Conduct Local Government Council Elections before the end of June 2024.

The ADC has also blast Senator Hope Uzodimma, the Governor of Imo State for openly and shamelessly lying and deceiving the teeming Youths of Imo State with the promises of securing oversea employments for Imo State Youths and sending Four thousand Imo State Youths to Canada and Europe to resume work.

The ADC therefore enjoin the Senator Hope Uzodimma to look inward in other to harness the indigenous talents and potentials of our Youths.

Furthermore, ADC charged Senator Hope Uzodimma to create the enabling environment to encourage investors to come in and invest in Imo State. It is a big shame for the APC led Government of Imo State that some investors in the State are threatening to close down their businesses and relocate them to another State because of political witch hunting and the growing Insecurity in the State.

Finally, we wish to State that if by the end of January 2024 the Imo State Independent Electoral Commission (ISIEC) fails to announce and publish the timetable for the Imo State Local Government Council Elections in Imo State, the African Democratic Congress ADC will have no other options that to take every necessary Legal and Political Action to declare this looting conduit wire called Transition Government illegal, and ask the Federal Ministry of Finance to stop releasing Local Government Allocation for Imo State.