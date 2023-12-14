Supreme Court To Give Judgment On Kanu’s Case Tomorrow

Ahead of the Supreme Court judgment on Friday, the lead Counsel of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Ifeanyi Ejiofor has given an update on the medical concerns of the agitator.

Ejiofor said Kanu will continue his treatment irrespective of the Supreme Court judgment.

Posting on X, Ejiofor hinted on the medical investigation carried out on Kanu’s health.

The Supreme Court will decide Kanu’s fate on Friday.

The IPOB leader has been locked up by the Department of State Services, DSS, since 2021 when he was arrested and subjected to extraordinary rendition from Kenya.

Ejiofor said: “You will recall that during my exclusive interview on Radio Biafra, which took place last Sunday, the 10th day of December 2023, I confirmed to Ezigbo UmuChineke that about 24 hours after I raised alarm in my public statement titled “THE INJUSTICE AND PREJUDICE MAZI NNAMDI KANU HAS SUFFERED IN THE HANDS OF THE NIGERIAN STATE SINCE 2015 TILL DATE”, published on 29th November 2023, I was called and notified that FINDINGS on the medical investigations on Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, which was part of the concerns that I raised in the statement was ready for onward transmission to him.

“Further effort that I made to ensure that a meeting took place any day last week could not materialize due to the bureaucratic schedule of the detaining authority – the State Security Service (SSS).

“However, the meeting was eventually fixed for yesterday, the 12th day of December 2023. I attended this meeting at the SSS Headquarters Abuja, where Onyendu is being detained in solitary confinement, in the company of Onyendu’s personal Doctor/Cardiologist.

“Upon our arrival, the in-house Medical Doctors of the SSS were on the ground to receive us, and in line with the existing protocol, Onyendu was equally present during the presentation of his medical findings and recommendations/solutions proposed.

“Implementation of the necessary recommendations was agreed to commence immediately, even as we are optimistic that the treatment will continue at Onyendu’s pace upon his freedom, come the 15th day of December, 2023. Other highlights of the meeting shall remain private.

“As we prepare for this all important outing on Friday, the 15th day of December 2023, I continue to urge Ezigbo UmuChineke to keep their eyes on the ball and never to be distracted by those whose evil motive is now a matter of public knowledge.

“The marauders should be assured that no matter how they try, their evil machinations are dead on arrival because Onyendu’s freedom is not optional but must surely and certainly be granted.”