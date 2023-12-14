Commendations As Ezenwa Ilo Dedicates Church Building

. Expresses Fulfillment of Dream

By Nkama Chioma/Orji Sampson

It was indeed total devout to God last Saturday as the good people of Mgbidi in Oru East LGA where joined by prominent Nigerians to witness the dedication of brand new building for St. Mary’s Catholic Parish, Mgbidi single handedly built by their illustrious son, Chief Ezenwa Collins Ilo.

In a congratulatory message duly signed by Most Rev Augustine T. Ukwuoma, Bishop of Orlu Diocese, he described efforts of Chief Ezenwa as that worthy to be emulated particularly of the Catholic faithful of St. Mary’s Catholic Parish, Mgbidi.

Worthy of note is that the dedication of the church is indeed also the dedication of the people of God as St. Marys Parish are said to be living stones making up a living temple for God which according to Bishop Ukwuoma is a veritable call to all in the community to ensure they devoute themselves in a special way to the service of God and humanity all through their lives.

Some of the dignitaries who were full of praise for Chief Ezenwa includes, the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, His Excellency, Mt Peter Obi who spoke at the event saying the act was is a welcomed development worthy of emulation.

The Member representing Mbaitoli state constituency in the Imo House of Assembly, Hon Innocent Ikpamezie thanked Chief Ezenwa tremendously for his painstaking effort and resources used in erecting such an edifice for our maker.

Continuing Ikpamezie hinted that what he saw amazed him which he said is a pointer that the people of Mgbidi love things of God and encouraged them to continue to support progress and remain steadfast as he is optimistic that this would herald more blessings.

Chief Ezenwa Ilo while interacting with news men expressed happiness saying building for God is a passion and a privilege and that he is delighted God choose him and is grateful he made himself available for the Masters use.

Continuing, he said building for God is a spiritual project that attracts blessing especially when it is sincerely from your heart.

“I am happy i have fulfilled my dream concieved at age 17 years today by building a place of worship for God for my community.

“If I don’t achieve any other thing, this is more than enough for me.

The renowned philanthropist further said he is motivating the youths and all who have capacity to key into the vision and contribute their own quota in propagating the gospel

Ezenwa opined that building for God isn’t all about structure noting that one can use his talent and skills in his house, extend hands of fellowship to the needy.

He however thanked all that came to grace the dedication ceremony of the church and pointing out that it pays to serve Jesus as he urged all to join in the service of our maker.