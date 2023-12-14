Christmas: Onyeneke Urges Imolites To Welcome Visitors With Passion, Open Arms

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Imo Orientation Agency, Chief Dr Fidel Onyeneke has appealed to Imo residents to show high level of warm reception and hospitality to persons who will enter the state for Christmas celebrations.

Chief Onyeneke who made the appeal in Owerri on Tuesday, said that people should have open mind and shun any act that would threaten any individual during this Yultide period.

He stressed the need for harmony and peaceful co-existence in the various Communities, as a deliberate effort to give everybody a sense of belonging.

Chief Onyeneke emphasized the need to shun all forms of exploitation and discriminatory tendencies capable of making life unbearable for anybody.

He urged the masses not to see the Christmas period as an opportunity for unwarranted acquisition of wealth and ostentatious lifestyle.

The Special Adviser urged Leaders at all levels and other individuals to set in motion, appropriate machinery that would check the excesses of miscreants whose interest is to cause mayhem and other acts of insecurity especially in the rural areas.

He challenged Youths to occupy themselves skills rather than getting involved with nefarious acts including Robery and Kidnapping, capable of ruining their life.

Chief Onyeneke also urged the Security Operatives to exhibit professionalism and proactiveness as they protect the property and lives of the citizens at this festive period.

The Special Adviser expressed happiness that Imo State government had embarked on the rehabilitation of some rural roads as well put on ground the needed facilities to further enhance security in different parts of the State.

Chief Onyeneke appealed to Imo residents to be very accommodating, and discourage utterances and behaviors that would deter the returnees and visitors alike from confidence in the government and its Agencies.